Silicom : has introduced the new uCPE Networking Edge product line

January 06, 2019
Silicom Ltd. has introduced the new uCPE Networking Edge product line
Based on the Intel® Xeon™ D-1500 and Broadcom® Hurrican3, Silicom's modular and customizable uCPE units are designed with advanced secured management features.
With a new type of modular x86 and networking switch engine, the uCPE Networking Edge Device Platform is ideal for overcoming the challenging performance, data volume and infrastructure-scale-up goals of next-generation edge applications such as SD-WAN, CPE, Security, Small Cell and IoT.
