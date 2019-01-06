Silicom : has introduced the new uCPE Networking Edge product line

Log in
01/06/2019 | 07:49am EST

January 06, 2019

Silicom Ltd. has introduced the new uCPE Networking Edge product line

Based on the Intel® Xeon™ D-1500 and Broadcom® Hurrican3, Silicom's modular and customizable uCPE units are designed with advanced secured management features.

With a new type of modular x86 and networking switch engine, the uCPE Networking Edge Device Platform is ideal for overcoming the challenging performance, data volume and infrastructure-scale-up goals of next-generation edge applications such as SD-WAN, CPE, Security, Small Cell and IoT.

Read more about Silicom's Edge Networking Solutions

Disclaimer

Silicom Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2019 12:48:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Yeshayahu Orbach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Avi Eizenman Chairman
Eran Gilad Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
David Hendel Vice President-Research & Development
Ilan Erez Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILICOM LTD.-0.69%261
JUNIPER NETWORKS-3.38%9 319
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION--.--%1 829
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO LTD--.--%1 493
QUANTENNA COMMUNICATIONS INC-0.49%534
SERCOMM CORPORATION--.--%528
