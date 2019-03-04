Silicon Laboratories : Sharon Hagi Joins Silicon Labs as Chief Security Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, announces the appointment of Sharon Hagi as Chief Security Officer, a new position on the company's Corporate Strategy team. Mr. Hagi will oversee Silicon Labs' comprehensive cybersecurity strategies and best practices for delivering advanced security technologies as an integral part of the company's IoT hardware and software portfolio.

"We are delighted to welcome Sharon as Silicon Labs' first Chief Security Officer," said Daniel Cooley, Chief Strategy Officer at Silicon Labs. "Sharon brings 20 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry as a security architect and strategist. His knowledge and expertise will be invaluable in this strategic new role as we deliver connectivity solutions that enhance security and trust in the IoT."

Prior to joining Silicon Labs, Mr. Hagi served as Vice President of Security at Ethoca, a leading global provider of collaboration-based technology that enables card issuing financial institutions, ecommerce merchants and online businesses to effectively tackle issues involving fraud, chargebacks and disputes. Mr. Hagi was also Chief Technology Strategist at IBM Security where he developed security solutions and products addressing infrastructure, cloud and mobile.

"Enabling more companies to focus on security and privacy is important to the growth of the IoT market," said Sharon Hagi, Chief Security Officer at Silicon Labs. "Silicon Labs is committed to providing customers with innovative, industry-leading product features, tools and frameworks that address security needs in a comprehensive manner. I am thrilled to join Silicon Labs and have the opportunity to work with a phenomenal global team to innovate and deliver state-of-the-art integrated security, ensuring connected devices and services are secure and safe for customers and end users, from silicon to cloud."

Mr. Hagi holds a number of patents in information security. He serves as a subject matter expert volunteer with the International Information System Security Certification Consortium (ISC)², a non-profit organization dedicated to the training and certification of cybersecurity professionals worldwide. Mr. Hagi contributed to the development of the consortium's Certified Software Security Life-Cycle Professional (CSSLP) credential and other certifications, including the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP). Mr. Hagi holds Honors B.S. degrees in Computer Science and Physics from the University of Toronto.

Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity. silabs.com

Cautionary Language

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "will" and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Please refer to Silicon Labs' filings with the SEC for a list of some of the potential risk factors. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Connect with Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs PR Contact: Dale Weisman +1 (512) 532-5871, dale.weisman@silabs.com

Silicon Labs IR Contact: Jalene Hoover +1 (512) 428-1610, jalene.hoover@silabs.com

Follow Silicon Labs at news.silabs.com , at blog.silabs.com , on Twitter at twitter.com/siliconlabs , on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/siliconlabs and on Facebook at facebook.com/siliconlabs .

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, the Silicon Laboratories logo and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sharon-hagi-joins-silicon-labs-as-chief-security-officer-300806128.html View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Silicon Labs