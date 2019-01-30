|
Silicon Labs : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
01/30/2019 | 07:06am EST
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 29, 2018. Revenue in the fourth quarter fell short of the low end of guidance at $215.5 million, down from $230.2 million in the third quarter. Fourth quarter GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.35 and $0.91, respectively.
"We are proud of our performance in 2018, which was a strong year for Silicon Labs in many dimensions. We completed the successful acquisition of Z-Wave, strengthened our team, and grew our revenue and design wins to record levels," said Tyson Tuttle, CEO of Silicon Labs. "Despite current volatility, we remain confident about our longer-term ability to outperform the market. We are focused on executing on our product roadmaps and converting a large pipeline of opportunities into additional wins and share gains. The technologies we are developing are enabling our customers to transform industries and improve lives."
Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights
- IoT revenue declined to $119 million, down 5% sequentially and up 9% year-on-year.
- Infrastructure revenue declined to $46 million, down 13% sequentially and up 18% year-on-year.
- Broadcast revenue declined to $35 million, down 3% sequentially and 3% year-on-year.
- Access revenue declined to $15 million, down 7% sequentially and 8% year-on-year.
On a GAAP basis:
- GAAP gross margin was 60.4%.
- GAAP R&D expenses were $63 million.
- GAAP SG&A expenses were $49 million.
- GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 8.5%.
- GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.35.
On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables below:
- Non-GAAP gross margin was 60.6%.
- Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $49 million.
- Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $39 million.
- Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 19.6%.
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.91.
Product Results
- Launched the next-generation Z-Wave® 700 on the Wireless Gecko platform, building on Z-Wave's S2 security and interoperability framework, while improving energy efficiency and adding longer range RF capabilities.
- Released new Bluetooth® 5.1 software for the Wireless Gecko platform with a direction finding feature that enables more precise indoor navigation and location services.
- Expanded Silicon Labs' groundbreaking low-power Wi-Fi® portfolio of modules and transceivers designed specifically for the requirements of IoT applications.
- Announced that Xiaomi, a leading IoT ecosystem provider in China, launched new smart lighting products based on Silicon Labs' Wireless Gecko SoCs and Bluetooth mesh software.
- Tuya, a leading artificial intelligence and IoT (AIoT) platform provider in China, announced they are using the Wireless Gecko platform to enable their smart multiprotocol products to easily connect to multi-node mesh networks deployed in smart homes.
- Announced a collaboration with Tile, makers of the world's best-selling Bluetooth location tracker, with Silicon Labs providing enabling software to its partners to support the expansion of Tile's ecosystem.
- Collaborated with Cognosos to create a wireless networking device using Wireless Gecko SoCs to improve the management of automotive asset tracking.
Business Highlights
- Added Christy Wyatt, CEO of Absolute Software Corporation and a thought leader in the cybersecurity industry, to Silicon Labs' board of directors.
- Won the Global Semiconductor Alliance's "Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company" award for the fourth year in a row.
- Honored at the 2018 ASPENCORE World Electronics Achievement Awards (WEAA) in Shenzhen, China; Tyson Tuttle named Executive of the Year, and Wireless Gecko won in the wireless product category.
Business Outlook
In light of macro uncertainty and volatility, the company expects first quarter revenue to be in the range of $183 to $193 million, with IoT, Infrastructure, Broadcast and Access down, and estimates the following:
On a GAAP basis:
- GAAP gross margin at approximately 60.0%.
- GAAP operating expenses at approximately $114.0 million.
- GAAP effective tax rate of 10.0%.
- GAAP diluted loss per share between $(0.11) and $(0.01).
On a non-GAAP basis, and excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables below:
- Non-GAAP gross margin at approximately 60.0%.
- Non-GAAP operating expenses at approximately $90.0 million.
- Non-GAAP effective tax rate at 13.0%.
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.42 and $0.52.
Webcast and Conference Call
A conference call discussing the quarterly results will follow this press release at 7:30 a.m. Central time. An audio webcast will be available on Silicon Labs' website (www.silabs.com) under Investor Relations. A replay will be available after the call at the same website listed above or by calling 1 (877) 344-7529 (US) or (412) 317-0088 (International) and entering access code 10127685. The replay will be available through March 2, 2019.
About Silicon Labs
Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity. silabs.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "will" and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; dependence on a limited number of products and customers; intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers); risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics, war and political unrest; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks; conflict mineral risks and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.
CONTACT: Jalene Hoover, +1 (512) 428-1610, Jalene.Hoover@silabs.com
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 29,
2018
December 30,
2017
December 29,
2018
December 30,
2017
Revenues
$215,534
$201,018
$868,267
$768,867
Cost of revenues
85,291
81,754
346,868
314,676
Gross margin
130,243
119,264
521,399
454,191
Operating expenses:
Research and development
62,933
52,735
238,347
209,491
Selling, general and administrative
48,948
40,139
197,844
159,726
Operating expenses
111,881
92,874
436,191
369,217
Operating income
18,362
26,390
85,208
84,974
Other income (expense):
Interest income and other, net
(273)
1,963
6,647
6,057
Interest expense
(4,991)
(4,863)
(19,694)
(14,128)
Income before income taxes
13,098
23,490
72,161
76,903
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(2,047)
28,342
(11,430)
29,811
Net income (loss)
$ 15,145
$ (4,852)
$ 83,591
$ 47,092
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$ 0.35
$ (0.11)
$ 1.94
$ 1.11
Diluted
$ 0.35
$ (0.11)
$ 1.90
$ 1.09
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
43,109
42,656
43,159
42,446
Diluted
43,774
42,656
44,044
43,332
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share data)
Non-GAAP Income
Statement Items
Three Months Ended
December 29, 2018
GAAP
Measure
GAAP
Percent of
Revenue
Stock
Compensation
Expense
Intangible Asset
Amortization
Non-GAAP
Measure
Non-GAAP
Percent of
Revenue
Revenues
$215,534
Gross margin
130,243
60.4%
$ 323
$ --
$130,566
60.6%
Research and
development
62,933
29.2%
6,413
7,760
48,760
22.6%
Selling, general and
administrative
48,948
22.7%
6,447
3,020
39,481
18.4%
Operating income
18,362
8.5%
13,183
10,780
42,325
19.6%
Non-GAAP
Earnings Per Share
Three Months Ended
December 29, 2018
GAAP
Measure
Stock
Compensation
Expense*
Intangible
Asset
Amortization*
Termination Costs
and Fair Value
Adjustments *
Non-cash
Interest
Expense*
Income Tax
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
Measure
Net income
$15,145
$13,183
$10,780
$2,785
$2,880
$(4,777)
$39,996
Diluted shares
outstanding
43,774
43,774
Diluted earnings
per share
$ 0.35
$ 0.91
* Represents pre-tax amounts
Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook
(In millions, except per share data)
Business Outlook
Three Months Ending
March 30, 2019
GAAP
Measure
Non-GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
Measure
Gross margin
60.0%
0.0%
60.0%
Operating expenses
$114
$24
$90
Effective tax rate
10.0%
3.0%
13.0%
Diluted earnings (loss) per share - low
$(0.11)
$0.53
$0.42
Diluted earnings (loss) per share - high
$(0.01)
$0.53
$0.52
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
December 29,
2018
December 30,
2017
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 197,043
$ 269,366
Short-term investments
416,779
494,657
Accounts receivable, net
73,194
71,367
Inventories
74,972
73,132
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
64,650
39,120
Total current assets
826,638
947,642
Property and equipment, net
139,049
127,682
Goodwill
397,344
288,227
Other intangible assets, net
170,832
83,144
Other assets, net
90,491
88,387
Total assets
$1,624,354
$1,535,082
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 41,171
$ 38,851
Deferred revenue and returns liability
22,494
--
Deferred income on shipments to distributors
--
50,115
Other current liabilities
81,180
73,359
Total current liabilities
144,845
162,325
Convertible debt
354,771
341,879
Other non-current liabilities
57,448
77,862
Total liabilities
557,064
582,066
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no
shares issued
--
--
Common stock – $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized;
43,088 and 42,707 shares issued and outstanding at
December 29, 2018 and December 30, 2017, respectively
4
4
Additional paid-in capital
107,517
102,862
Retained earnings
961,343
851,307
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,574)
(1,157)
Total stockholders' equity
1,067,290
953,016
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$1,624,354
$1,535,082
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
December 29,
2018
December 30,
2017
Operating Activities
Net income
$ 83,591
$ 47,092
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation of property and equipment
15,912
14,766
Amortization of other intangible assets and other assets
44,102
27,246
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
12,892
10,146
Stock-based compensation expense
50,077
44,752
Deferred income taxes
(8,210)
(26,452)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
3,931
3,234
Inventories
7,660
(13,416)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(4,960)
25,266
Accounts payable
5,952
(468)
Other current liabilities and income taxes
(21,828)
61,924
Deferred income, deferred revenue and returns liability
(6,202)
4,453
Other non-current liabilities
(9,375)
(9,022)
Net cash provided by operating activities
173,542
189,521
Investing Activities
Purchases of available-for-sale investments
(395,904)
(636,363)
Sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments
474,129
294,452
Purchases of property and equipment
(24,462)
(12,252)
Purchases of other assets
(11,063)
(4,960)
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
(239,729)
(15,168)
Net cash used in investing activities
(197,029)
(374,291)
Financing Activities
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net
--
389,468
Payments on debt
--
(72,500)
Repurchases of common stock
(39,276)
--
Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards
(19,483)
(15,753)
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
13,303
11,815
Payment of acquisition-related contingent consideration
(3,380)
--
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(48,836)
313,030
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(72,323)
128,260
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
269,366
141,106
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$197,043
$269,366
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silicon-labs-announces-fourth-quarter-2018-results-300786427.html
SOURCE Silicon Labs
© PRNewswire 2019
|
|Latest news on SILICON LABORATORIES
|
|