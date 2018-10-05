Log in
SILICON LABORATORIES (SLAB)
News 


10/05/2018 | 02:06pm CEST

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, today announced that it plans to release third quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, October 24, 2018. An earnings conference call will follow the release at 7:30 a.m. Central Time. The call will be webcast from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.silabs.com.

A replay will be available after the call on the investor page of the website listed above or by calling 1 (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering conference ID 88340293. The replay will be available through November 20, 2018.

Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity. www.silabs.com

Note to editors: Silicon Labs, Silicon Laboratories, the "S" symbol, the Silicon Laboratories logo and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silicon-labs-announces-third-quarter-2018-earnings-webcast-300724917.html

SOURCE Silicon Labs


© PRNewswire 2018
