Silicon Laboratories : Karuna Annavajjala Joins Silicon Labs as Chief Information Officer

AUSTIN, Texas - May 14, 2020 - Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, announces the appointment of Karuna Annavajjala as chief information officer. As CIO, Annavajjala will oversee information technology (IT) services for Silicon Labs' global business operations including strategic planning, infrastructure services, business application platforms, cyber security and data privacy, and IT service delivery.

'Karuna is an outstanding addition to Silicon Labs' leadership team, and we are delighted to have her on board as our new CIO,' said Daniel Cooley, chief strategy officer at Silicon Labs. 'She brings more than 20 years of progressive leadership in product and software development, strategic planning, IT management and process improvement. As part of our SLAB 4.0 initiative, Karuna will play a lead role in accelerating Silicon Labs' effort to simplify, streamline and scale our business through the IT systems that touch every part of our company.'

Prior to joining Silicon Labs, Annavajjala served as CIO of Corporate Functions at AIG where she developed and implemented strategies for IT applications, platforms and processes supporting AIG's global operations including digital marketing, legal and compliance, human resources and business services. Previously, she was the executive director of technology delivery at TIAA where she developed IT transformation strategies, managed multiple global technology and professional services teams, and established offshore capabilities. Prior to TIAA, Annavajjala provided technology management and strategy consulting services at Deloitte Consulting and was also a product manager at Alliance Data.

'I am honored to join Silicon Labs and contribute to the company's continued progress,' said Annavajjala. 'This is a phenomenal team that is committed to innovation and customer success. I look forward to applying my diverse skills in IT effectiveness and technology-enabled transformation across multiple industries to help scale the business.'

Annavajjala holds an MBA from the University of Michigan, a master's degree in computer science from West Virginia University, and a bachelor's degree in engineering from Osmania University. In addition, she completed an executive leadership certificate at Cornell University, S.C. Johnson Graduate School of Management. She is passionate about STEM education for girls, is an advocate for women in technology, and is actively involved in various local and international non-profit causes.

