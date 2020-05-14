Log in
Silicon Laboratories : Karuna Annavajjala Joins Silicon Labs as Chief Information Officer

05/14/2020 | 07:35pm EDT

-- Brings Deep Expertise in Optimizing IT Systems, Processes for Competitive Advantage --

AUSTIN, Texas - May 14, 2020 - Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, announces the appointment of Karuna Annavajjala as chief information officer. As CIO, Annavajjala will oversee information technology (IT) services for Silicon Labs' global business operations including strategic planning, infrastructure services, business application platforms, cyber security and data privacy, and IT service delivery.

'Karuna is an outstanding addition to Silicon Labs' leadership team, and we are delighted to have her on board as our new CIO,' said Daniel Cooley, chief strategy officer at Silicon Labs. 'She brings more than 20 years of progressive leadership in product and software development, strategic planning, IT management and process improvement. As part of our SLAB 4.0 initiative, Karuna will play a lead role in accelerating Silicon Labs' effort to simplify, streamline and scale our business through the IT systems that touch every part of our company.'

Prior to joining Silicon Labs, Annavajjala served as CIO of Corporate Functions at AIG where she developed and implemented strategies for IT applications, platforms and processes supporting AIG's global operations including digital marketing, legal and compliance, human resources and business services. Previously, she was the executive director of technology delivery at TIAA where she developed IT transformation strategies, managed multiple global technology and professional services teams, and established offshore capabilities. Prior to TIAA, Annavajjala provided technology management and strategy consulting services at Deloitte Consulting and was also a product manager at Alliance Data.

'I am honored to join Silicon Labs and contribute to the company's continued progress,' said Annavajjala. 'This is a phenomenal team that is committed to innovation and customer success. I look forward to applying my diverse skills in IT effectiveness and technology-enabled transformation across multiple industries to help scale the business.'

Annavajjala holds an MBA from the University of Michigan, a master's degree in computer science from West Virginia University, and a bachelor's degree in engineering from Osmania University. In addition, she completed an executive leadership certificate at Cornell University, S.C. Johnson Graduate School of Management. She is passionate about STEM education for girls, is an advocate for women in technology, and is actively involved in various local and international non-profit causes.

Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity. silabs.com

Cautionary Language

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'anticipate,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'will' and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Please refer to Silicon Labs' filings with the SEC for a list of some of the potential risk factors. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Connect with Silicon Labs

Contact Silicon Labs PR at pr@silabs.com

Follow Silicon Labs at news.silabs.com, at blog.silabs.com, on Twitter at twitter.com/siliconlabs, on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/siliconlabs and on Facebook at facebook.com/siliconlabs.

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the 'S' symbol, the Silicon Laboratories logo and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Disclaimer

Silicon Laboratories Inc. published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 23:34:08 UTC
