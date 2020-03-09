Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Silicon Laboratories Inc.    SLAB

SILICON LABORATORIES INC.

(SLAB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Silicon Labs :' 2019 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2020 Proxy Statement Available Online

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, today posted its 2019 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2020 Proxy Statement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, on the Investor Relations page of the company website. Shareholders may also request hard copies of the reports by calling 1-800-579-1639, or by emailing sendmaterial@proxyvote.com.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity. silabs.com

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silicon-labs-2019-annual-report-to-shareholders-and-2020-proxy-statement-available-online-301020124.html

SOURCE Silicon Labs


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SILICON LABORATORIES INC.
05:49pSILICON LABS : ' 2019 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2020 Proxy Statement Ava..
PR
03/05SILICON LABORATORIES : New Silicon Labs Secure Vault Technology Redefines IoT De..
PR
02/20SILICON LABS : to Host Analyst Day Event on March 12
PR
02/20SILICON LABORATORIES : Labs - New Wireless SoCs Enable Eco-Friendly Zigbee Green..
AQ
02/19SILICON LABORATORIES : New Wireless SoCs Enable Eco-Friendly Zigbee Green Power ..
PR
01/29SILICON LABORATORIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
01/29SILICON LABORATORIES INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
01/29SILICON LABS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/29SILICON LABS : Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Results
PR
01/24SILICON LABORATORIES INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group