Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (ADR)    SIMO

SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP. (ADR) (SIMO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Silicon Motion Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2018 Revenue and Earnings Conference Call Details

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 02:05pm CEST

TAIPEI, Taiwan and MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) (“Silicon Motion” or the “Company”), a global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices, announces that based on its preliminary third quarter financial results, revenue is expected to be within the lower half of the original guidance range of $136.0 million to $142.9 million that the company issued on August 1, 2018. Gross margin (non-GAAP) is expected to be at the high-end of the company's original guidance range of 48.5% to 50.5%.

The Company will release its third quarter 2018 financial results after the market closes on October 30, 2018 and will host a conference call on October 31, at 8 am Eastern Time.

(Speakers)
Wallace Kou, President & CEO
Riyadh Lai, CFO
Jason Tsai, Senior Director of Investor Relations & Strategy 

CONFERENCE CALL ACCESS NUMBERS: 
USA (Toll Free): 1 866 519 4004
USA (Toll):1 845 675 0437
Taiwan (Toll Free):080 909 1568
Participant Passcode: 2481599
  
REPLAY NUMBERS (for 7 days):
USA (Toll Free): 1 855 452 5696
USA (Toll):1 646 254 3697
Participant Passcode:2481599

This call will be webcasted on the Company’s website at www.siliconmotion.com.

ABOUT SILICON MOTION
We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices and the merchant leader in supplying SSD controllers.  We have the broadest portfolio of controller technologies and our controllers are widely used in embedded storage products such as SSDs and eMMCs, which are found in smartphones, PCs, commercial and industrial applications. We ship over 750 million NAND controllers annually and have shipped over five billion NAND controllers in the last ten years, more than any other company in the world.  We also supply specialized high-performance hyperscale data center and industrial SSD solutions.  Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers, and leading OEMs.  For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Although such statements are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on them. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual market trends or our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward looking statements for a variety of reasons. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the unpredictable volume and timing of customer orders, which are not fixed by contract but vary on a purchase order basis; the loss of one or more key customers or the significant reduction, postponement, rescheduling or cancellation of orders from these customers; general economic conditions or conditions in the semiconductor or consumer electronics markets; decreases in the overall average selling prices of our products; changes in the relative sales mix of our products; changes in our cost of finished goods; the payment, or non-payment, of cash dividends in the future at the discretion of our board of directors and any announced planned increases in such dividends; the effect, if any, on the price of our ADS as a result of the implementation of the announced share repurchase program; changes in our cost of finished goods; the availability, pricing, and timeliness of delivery of other components and raw materials used in our customers' products; our customers' sales outlook, purchasing patterns, and inventory adjustments based on consumer demands and general economic conditions; any potential impairment charges related to businesses previously acquired or divested in the future; our ability to successfully develop, introduce, and sell new or enhanced products in a timely manner; and the timing of new product announcements or introductions by us or by our competitors. For additional discussion of these risks and uncertainties and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 30, 2018. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release.

Investor Contacts:
Jason Tsai 
Senior Director of IR and Strategy  
E-mail: ir@siliconmotion.com 

Selina Hsieh
Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@siliconmotion.com 

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY
02:05pSilicon Motion Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2018 Revenue and Earnings ..
GL
09/28Kenneth Lin and Nelson Duann Joined and Han-Ping Shieh Re-elected to Silicon ..
GL
09/27SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Circuit Test..
AQ
09/20SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY : Patent Issued for Clock Correction Method And Circui..
AQ
08/08SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP. (ADR : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/07SILICON MOTION : Announces New Dual-Mode Enterprise Class SSD Controller Solutio..
PR
08/01SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP. (ADR : Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Spo..
AC
08/01SILICON MOTION : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY : Announces Results for the Period Ended June 30, 2018
AQ
07/30SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY : Confirms Quarterly Dividend
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/25KeyBanc starts 10 semi names at Sector Weight 
09/21Silicon Motion, SMI on move after Morgan Stanley actions 
09/13Semi stocks rebound after Apple event, analyst actions, morning news 
09/12Marvell Not Getting Enough Credit For The Progress It Has Made 
08/15Cowen upgrades Silicon Motion to 20% upside 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 560 M
EBIT 2018 137 M
Net income 2018 110 M
Finance 2018 389 M
Yield 2018 2,21%
P/E ratio 2018 17,43
P/E ratio 2019 16,11
EV / Sales 2018 2,65x
EV / Sales 2019 2,27x
Capitalization 1 874 M
Chart SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP. (ADR)
Duration : Period :
Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (ADR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 57,0 $
Spread / Average Target 9,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wallace C. Kou President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Chow Chairman
Ken Chen Vice President-Operations
Riyadh Lai Chief Financial Officer
Mike Jing Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP. (ADR)-2.00%1 874
INTEL CORPORATION5.63%221 927
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%213 278
NVIDIA CORPORATION44.34%169 808
BROADCOM INC-3.40%103 122
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS3.58%102 926
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.