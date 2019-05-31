Log in
SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP. (ADR)

(SIMO)
Silicon Motion Completes Sale of FCI to Dialog Semiconductor

05/31/2019 | 10:01pm EDT

TAIPEI, Taiwan and MILPITAS, Calif., May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) ("Silicon Motion"), a global leader in NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices, today announced that it has completed the sale of FCI, its Mobile Communications product line, to Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

About Silicon Motion: 

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices and the merchant leader in supplying SSD controllers.  We have the broadest portfolio of controller technologies and our controllers are widely used in embedded storage products such as SSDs and eMMC+UFS devices, which are found in smartphones, PCs and commercial and industrial applications. We have shipped over six billion NAND controllers in the last ten years, more than any other company in the world.  We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and industrial SSD solutions.  Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs.  For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com.

Investor Contact:  Investor Contact:
Christopher Chaney  Selina Hsieh
Director, Investor Relations & Strategy  Investor Relations
E-mail: CChaney@siliconmotion.com  E-mail: ir@siliconmotion.com
    
Media Contact:   
Sara Hsu   
Project Manager   
E-mail: sara.hsu@siliconmotion.com   

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Latest news on SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY
10:01pSilicon Motion Completes Sale of FCI to Dialog Semiconductor
05/28SILICON MOTION : introduces the First Single Chip Controller for Cost Effective ..
05/08SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP. (ADR : Ex-dividend day for
05/03SILICON MOTION : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
05/02Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2019
04/29SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY : Confirms Quarterly Dividend
04/09SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY : Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2019 Revenue and..
03/14SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY : Enables the Highest Capacity and Highest Performance..
03/07DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Semi expands into Internet of Things with Silicon Motion ..
03/07Silicon Motion Announces Sale of FCI to Dialog Semiconductor
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 494 M
EBIT 2019 117 M
Net income 2019 86,2 M
Finance 2019 347 M
Yield 2019 3,36%
P/E ratio 2019 15,44
P/E ratio 2020 12,07
EV / Sales 2019 2,09x
EV / Sales 2020 1,69x
Capitalization 1 379 M
Chart SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP. (ADR)
Duration : Period :
Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (ADR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 44,1 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wallace C. Kou President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Chow Chairman
Ken Chen Vice President-Operations
Riyadh Lai Chief Financial Officer
Mike Jing Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP. (ADR)9.45%1 379
INTEL CORPORATION-5.75%200 256
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%189 551
BROADCOM INC0.92%101 582
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS10.21%98 924
NVIDIA CORPORATION4.20%84 718
