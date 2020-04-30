Log in
SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY : 1q 2020
PU
04/28SILICON MOTION : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/28Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2020
GL
Silicon Motion Technology : 1Q 2020

04/30/2020 | 11:18am EDT

Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period

Ended March 31, 2020

NEWS RELEASE

Financial Highlights

1Q 2020 GAAP

1Q 2020 Non-GAAP

Net sales

$132.8 million (-13%Q/Q, +40% Y/Y)

$132.8 million (-13%Q/Q, +49% Y/Y)

Gross margin

48.1%

48.2%

Operating margin

18.2%

20.1%

Earnings per diluted ADS

$0.74

$0.80

Business Highlights

  • SSD controller sales declined about 15% Q/Q and increased about 40% Y/Y
  • eMMC+UFS controller sales declined about 20% Q/Q and increased over 100% Y/Y
  • SSD solutions sales increased about 15% Q/Q and increased about 70% Y/Y

TAIPEI, Taiwan and MILPITAS, Calif., April 29, 2020 - Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) ("Silicon Motion" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. For the first quarter, net sales (GAAP) declined sequentially to $132.8 million from $153.2 million in fourth quarter 2019. Net income (GAAP) increased to $25.9 million or $0.74 per diluted ADS (GAAP) from net income (GAAP) of $25.4 million or $0.73 per diluted ADS (GAAP) in fourth quarter 2019.

For the first quarter, net income (non-GAAP) declined to $28.4 million or $0.80 per diluted ADS (non- GAAP) from a net income (non-GAAP) of $33.8 million or $0.96 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) in fourth quarter 2019.

First Quarter 2020 Review

"Our first quarter sales were affected by the coronavirus outbreak in China," said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. "The lockdown in China impacted industry supply chains and consumer demand, and China's GDP declined sharply. Sales to OEM markets during the quarter were largely uninterrupted while sales to our channel markets were more fluid and dynamic. Although sales of both our SSD controllers and eMMC plus UFS controllers declined during the quarter, all three of our key products grew strongly compared to last year."

1

Key Financial Results

(in millions, except

GAAP

Non-GAAP

percentages and per ADS

1Q 2020

4Q 2019

1Q 2019

1Q 2020

4Q 2019

1Q 2019

amounts)

Revenue

$132.8

$153.2

$94.7

$132.8

$153.0

$88.9

Gross profit

$63.9

$73.6

$47.6

$63.9

$75.4

$44.6

Percent of revenue

48.1%

48.1%

50.3%

48.2%

49.3%

50.2%

Operating expenses

$39.7

$46.2

$39.5

$37.3

$38.1

$28.6

Operating income

$24.2

$27.4

$8.1

$26.7

$37.3

$16.0

Percent of revenue

18.2%

17.9%

8.5%

20.1%

24.4%

18.0%

Earnings per diluted ADS

$0.74

$0.73

$0.23

$0.80

$0.96

$0.42

Other Financial Information

(in millions)

1Q 2020

4Q 2019

1Q 2019

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and

$371.7

$350.3

$300.8

short-terminvestments-end of period

Routine capital expenditures

$6.4

$3.0

$1.2

Dividend payments

$12.3

$12.1

$10.9

During the first quarter, we had $6.4 million of capital expenditures for the routine purchase of software, design tools and other items.

Returning Value to Shareholders

On October 25, 2019, our Board of Directors declared a $1.40 per ADS annual dividend to be paid in quarterly installments of $0.35 per ADS. On February 27, 2020, we paid $12.3 million to shareholders as the second installment of our annual dividend.

On November 21, 2018, the Company announced that our Board of Directors had authorized a new program for the Company to repurchase up to $200 million of our ADS over a 24 month period. In the first quarter, we did not repurchase any of our ADSs. Since the start of this program, we have repurchased $59.8 million of our ADSs.

Business Outlook

"We continue to expect sequential sales growth in the second quarter and remain optimistic about the rest of the year," said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. "While we believe we will

2

continue to benefit from PC sales driven by work-from-home and online learning, China's gradual post- lockdown economic recovery and the multi-year trends relating to both smartphone embedded storage transitioning from eMMC to UFS and PCs and other client devices transitioning from HDDs to SSDs, we are not providing full-year guidance at this time due to limited visibility in the second half of this year."

For the second quarter of 2020, management expects:

GAAP

Non-GAAP Adjustment

Non-GAAP

Revenue

$133m to $143m

--

$133m to $143m

+0% to 8% Q/Q

+0% to 8% Q/Q

Gross margin

47.5% to 49.5%

--

47.5% to 49.5%

Operating margin

19.9% to 21.7%

Approximately $0.2m to $0.4m*

20.0% to 22.0%

* Projected operating margin (non-GAAP) excludes $0.2 million to $0.4 million of stock-based compensation.

3

Conference Call & Webcast:

The Company's management team will conduct a conference call at 8:00 am Eastern Time on April 29, 2020.

Speakers:

Wallace Kou, President & CEO

Riyadh Lai, CFO

Chris Chaney, Director of Investor Relations & Strategy

Conference Call Details

Participants must register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below and should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call start time. Conference access information (including dial-in numbers, the passcode, and a unique access pin) will be provided in the email received upon registration.

Participant Online Registration:

http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5049266

Replay Numbers (for 7 days):

USA (Toll Free):

1 855 452 5696

USA (Toll):

1 646 254 3697

Participant Passcode:

5049266

A webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website at www.siliconmotion.com.

4

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's unaudited selected financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation and other items, including gross profit (non- GAAP), operating expenses (non-GAAP), operating profit (non-GAAP), net income (non-GAAP), and earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP). These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measure. We compensate for the limitations of our non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our current financial performance and our prospects for the future. Specifically, we believe the non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors as these non-GAAP results exclude certain expenses, gains and losses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results and because they are consistent with the financial models and estimates published by many analysts who follow the Company. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with our forecasts, and for benchmarking our performance externally against our competitors. Also, when evaluating potential acquisitions, we exclude the items described below from our consideration of the target's performance and valuation. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that our investors benefit from seeing the results from management's perspective in addition to seeing our GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by offering:

  • the ability to make more meaningfulperiod-to-period comparisons of the Company's on- going operating results;
  • the ability to better identify trends in the Company's underlying business and perform related trend analysis;
  • a better understanding of how management plans and measures the Company's underlying business; and
  • an easier way to compare the Company's operating results against analyst financial models and operating results of our competitors that supplement their GAAP results withnon-GAAP financial measures.

The following are explanations of each of the adjustments that we incorporate into our non-GAAP

5

measures, as well as the reasons for excluding each of these individual items in our reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures:

SSD solutions restructuringare charges relate to the restructuring of our underperforming Shannon and Bigtera product lines and include goodwill and intangible assets impairment expenses, the write-down of NAND flash and SSD inventory valuation and customer sales returns and accounts receivable attributable to these product lines.

FCI divestiturerefers to the exclusion of revenue, expenses and other items relating to our FCI specialty RF IC product-line, the sale of which was closed on May 31, 2019. Under GAAP, according to FASB ASU 2014-08, this disposal transaction does not meet the threshold for presenting as a discontinued operation. We are excluding FCI from our financial results for non-GAAP as we believe this provides investors with enhanced transparency. Additionally, we are also excluding transaction expenses and long-term investment gains from this asset disposal.

Stock-basedcompensation expenseconsists of non-cash charges related to the fair value of restricted stock units awarded to employees. The Company believes that the exclusion of these non-cash charges provides for more accurate comparisons of our operating results to our peer companies due to the varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. In addition, the Company believes it is useful to investors to understand the specific impact of share-based compensation on its operating results.

Amortization of intangibles assetsconsists of non-cash charges that can be impacted by the timing and magnitude of our acquisitions. The Company considers its operating results without these charges when evaluating its ongoing performance and forecasting its earnings trends, and therefore excludes such charges when presenting non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that the assessment of its operations excluding these costs is relevant to its assessment of internal operations and comparisons to the performance of its competitors.

M&A transaction expensesconsist of direct costs of transactions, such as legal and financial adviser fees. The Company does not undertake M&A transactions on a predictable cycle, so we excluded the effect of these costs in calculating our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income.

Litigation expensesconsist of legal expenses relating to intellectual property disputes, commercial claims and other types of litigation. While litigation may arise in the ordinary course of our business, we nevertheless consider litigation to be an unusual and unplanned activity and therefore exclude this charge when presenting non-GAAP financial measures.

Foreign exchange gains and lossesconsist of translation gains and/or losses of non-US$ denominated

6

current assets and current liabilities, as well as certain other balance sheet items which result from the appreciation or depreciation of non-US$ currencies against the US$. We do not use financial instruments to manage the impact on our operations from changes in foreign exchange rates, and because our operations are subject to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, we therefore exclude foreign exchange gains and losses when presenting non-GAAP financial measures.

7

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited)

For Three Months Ended

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

2019

2019

2020

($)

($)

($)

Net Sales

94,694

153,196

132,769

Cost of sales

47,075

79,563

68,877

Gross profit

47,619

73,633

63,892

Operating expenses

Research & development

27,970

33,869

29,304

Sales & marketing

6,962

6,093

6,472

General & administrative

4,357

6,269

3,944

Amortization of intangibles assets

255

-

-

Operating income

8,075

27,402

24,172

Non-operating income (expense)

Interest income, net

1,495

1,478

1,654

Foreign exchange gain (loss), net

494

84

(481)

Others, net

17

33

16

Subtotal

2,006

1,595

1,189

Income before income tax

10,081

28,997

25,361

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,810

3,567

(554)

Net income

8,271

25,430

25,915

Earnings per basic ADS

0.23

0.73

0.74

Earnings per diluted ADS

0.23

0.73

0.74

Margin Analysis:

Gross margin

50.3%

48.1%

48.1%

Operating margin

8.5%

17.9%

18.2%

Net margin

8.7%

16.6%

19.5%

Additional Data:

8

For Three Months Ended

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

2019

2019

2020

($)

($)

($)

Weighted avg. ADS equivalents1

35,286

34,776

35,020

Diluted ADS equivalents

35,473

35,021

35,246

1Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ADS represents four ordinary shares.

9

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results

(in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited)

For Three Months Ended

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

2019

2019

2020

($)

($)

($)

Revenue (GAAP)

94,694

153,196

132,769

SSD solutions restructuring

-

(162)

-

FCI divestiture

(5,793)

-

-

Revenue (non-GAAP)

88,901

153,034

132,769

Gross profit (GAAP)

47,619

73,633

63,892

Gross margin (GAAP)

50.3%

48.1%

48.1%

Stock-based compensation (A)

95

141

38

SSD solutions restructuring

-

1,618

-

FCI divestiture

(3,078)

-

-

Gross profit (non-GAAP)

44,636

75,392

63,930

Gross margin (non-GAAP)

50.2%

49.3%

48.2%

Operating expenses (GAAP)

39,544

46,231

39,720

Stock-based compensation (A)

(4,095)

(7,209)

(2,444)

Amortization of intangible assets

(255)

-

-

SSD solutions restructuring

-

(928)

-

M&A transaction expenses

(226)

-

-

Litigation expense

2

-

-

FCI divestiture

(6,357)

-

-

Operating expenses (non-GAAP)

28,613

38,094

37,276

Operating profit (GAAP)

8,075

27,402

24,172

Operating margin (GAAP)

8.5%

17.9%

18.2%

Total adjustments to operating profit

7,948

9,896

2,482

Operating profit (non-GAAP)

16,023

37,298

26,654

Operating margin (non-GAAP)

18.0%

24.4%

20.1%

Non-operating income (expense)

2,006

1,595

1,189

(GAAP)

Foreign exchange loss (gain), net

(494)

(84)

481

FCI divestiture

(8)

-

-

Non-operating income (expense)

1,504

1,511

1,670

(non-GAAP)

10

Net income (GAAP)

Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments

Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments

Net income (non-GAAP)

Earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP)

Earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP)

Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP)

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP)

  1. Excludesstock-based compensation as follows:

Cost of Sales

Research & development

Sales & marketing

General & administrative

For Three Months Ended

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

2019

2019

2020

($)

($)

($)

8,271

25,430

25,915

7,446

9,812

2,963

(674)

(1,430)

(524)

15,043

33,812

28,354

$0.23

$0.73

$0.74

$0.42

$0.96

$0.80

35,473 35,021 35,246

85

171

63

35,558 35,192 35,309

95

141

38

2,696

5,178

1,655

555

790

335

844

1,241

454

11

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(In thousands, unaudited)

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

2019

2019

2020

($)

($)

($)

Cash and cash equivalents

277,168

323,166

344,012

Short-term investments

3,833

2,011

2,673

Accounts receivable (net)

80,591

108,734

89,662

Inventories

77,814

88,439

104,133

Refundable deposits - current

18,675

24,085

24,084

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

39,039

18,764

21,939

Total current assets

497,120

565,199

586,503

Long-term investments

4,242

3,000

3,000

Property and equipment (net)

97,970

97,777

100,822

Goodwill and intangible assets (net)

58,935

17,489

17,489

Other assets

13,491

14,264

12,110

Total assets

671,758

697,729

719,924

Accounts payable

28,557

30,687

45,778

Income tax payable

2,219

2,465

1,340

Accrued expenses and other current

63,858

98,336

82,306

liabilities

Total current liabilities

94,634

131,488

129,424

Other liabilities

32,313

29,457

25,870

Total liabilities

126,947

160,945

155,294

Shareholders' equity

544,811

536,784

564,630

Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

671,758

697,729

719,924

12

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)

Net income

Depreciation & amortization Stock-based compensation Investment impairment, losses & disposals Changes in operating assets and liabilities Others

Net cash provided by operating activities

Purchase of property & equipment

Net cash used in investing activities

Dividend payments

Share repurchases

Net cash used in financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash

Effect of foreign exchange changes

Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash- beginning of period

Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash-end of period

For Three Months Ended

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Mar. 31,

2019

2019

2020

($)

($)

($)

8,271

25,430

25,915

3,860

4,054

4,109

4,403

7,350

2,482

(20)

(16)

(14)

(13,182)

(6,721)

7,118

6

2

-

3,338

30,099

39,610

(1,194)

(2,966)

(6,396)

(1,194)

(2,966)

(6,396)

(10,936)

(12,147)

(12,278)

(1,216)

-

-

(12,152)

(12,147)

(12,278)

(10,008)

14,986

20,936

(154)

(13)

(114)

307,127

333,280

348,253

296,965

348,253

369,075

13

About Silicon Motion:

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices and the merchant leader in supplying SSD controllers. We have the broadest portfolio of controller technologies and our controllers are widely used in storage products such as SSDs and eMMC+UFS devices, which are found in data centers, PCs, smartphones, and commercial and industrial applications. We have shipped over six billion NAND controllers in the last ten years, more than any other company in the world. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and industrial SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation, statements about Silicon Motion's currently expected second quarter of 2020 and full year 2020 expectations of revenue, gross margin and operating expenses, all of which reflect management's estimates based on information available at this time of this press release. While Silicon Motion believes these estimates to be meaningful, these amounts could differ materially from actual reported amounts for the second quarter of 2020 and full year 2020. Forward-looking statements also include, without limitation, statements regarding trends in the semiconductor or consumer electronics markets and our future results of operations, financial condition and business prospects. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Although such statements are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on them. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual market trends or our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward looking statements for a variety of reasons. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the unpredictable volume and timing of customer orders, which are not fixed by contract but vary on a purchase order basis; the loss of one or more key customers or the significant reduction, postponement, rescheduling or cancellation of orders from these customers; general economic conditions or conditions in the semiconductor or consumer electronics markets; the effects on our business and our customer's business taking into account the ongoing US-China tariffs and trade disputes and recent global outbreak of COVID-19; decreases in the overall average selling prices of our products; changes in the relative sales mix of our products; changes in our cost of finished goods; the payment, or non-payment, of cash dividends in the future at the discretion of our board of directors and any announced planned increases in such dividends; changes in our cost of finished goods; the availability, pricing, and timeliness of delivery of other components and

14

raw materials used in our customers' products; our customers' sales outlook, purchasing patterns, and inventory adjustments based on consumer demands and general economic conditions; any potential impairment charges that may be incurred related to businesses previously acquired or divested in the future; our ability to successfully develop, introduce, and sell new or enhanced products in a timely manner; and the timing of new product announcements or introductions by us or by our competitors. For additional discussion of these risks and uncertainties and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on May 15, 2019. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:

Selina Hsieh

Christopher Chaney

Selina Hsieh

Director, Investor Relations & Strategy

Investor Relations

E-mail: CChaney@siliconmotion.com

E-mail:ir@siliconmotion.com

Media Contact:

Sara Hsu

Project Manager

E-mail:sara.hsu@siliconmotion.com

15

Disclaimer

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 15:17:09 UTC
