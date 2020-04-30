Silicon Motion Technology : 1Q 2020 0 04/30/2020 | 11:18am EDT Send by mail :

Financial Highlights 1Q 2020 GAAP 1Q 2020 Non-GAAP • Net sales $132.8 million (-13%Q/Q, +40% Y/Y) $132.8 million (-13%Q/Q, +49% Y/Y) • Gross margin 48.1% 48.2% • Operating margin 18.2% 20.1% •Earnings per diluted ADS $0.74 $0.80 Business Highlights SSD controller sales declined about 15% Q/Q and increased about 40% Y/Y

eMMC+UFS controller sales declined about 20% Q/Q and increased over 100% Y/Y

SSD solutions sales increased about 15% Q/Q and increased about 70% Y/Y TAIPEI, Taiwan and MILPITAS, Calif., April 29, 2020 - Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) ("Silicon Motion" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. For the first quarter, net sales (GAAP) declined sequentially to $132.8 million from $153.2 million in fourth quarter 2019. Net income (GAAP) increased to $25.9 million or $0.74 per diluted ADS (GAAP) from net income (GAAP) of $25.4 million or $0.73 per diluted ADS (GAAP) in fourth quarter 2019. For the first quarter, net income (non-GAAP) declined to $28.4 million or $0.80 per diluted ADS (non- GAAP) from a net income (non-GAAP) of $33.8 million or $0.96 per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) in fourth quarter 2019. First Quarter 2020 Review "Our first quarter sales were affected by the coronavirus outbreak in China," said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. "The lockdown in China impacted industry supply chains and consumer demand, and China's GDP declined sharply. Sales to OEM markets during the quarter were largely uninterrupted while sales to our channel markets were more fluid and dynamic. Although sales of both our SSD controllers and eMMC plus UFS controllers declined during the quarter, all three of our key products grew strongly compared to last year." 1 Key Financial Results (in millions, except GAAP Non-GAAP percentages and per ADS 1Q 2020 4Q 2019 1Q 2019 1Q 2020 4Q 2019 1Q 2019 amounts) Revenue $132.8 $153.2 $94.7 $132.8 $153.0 $88.9 Gross profit $63.9 $73.6 $47.6 $63.9 $75.4 $44.6 Percent of revenue 48.1% 48.1% 50.3% 48.2% 49.3% 50.2% Operating expenses $39.7 $46.2 $39.5 $37.3 $38.1 $28.6 Operating income $24.2 $27.4 $8.1 $26.7 $37.3 $16.0 Percent of revenue 18.2% 17.9% 8.5% 20.1% 24.4% 18.0% Earnings per diluted ADS $0.74 $0.73 $0.23 $0.80 $0.96 $0.42 Other Financial Information (in millions) 1Q 2020 4Q 2019 1Q 2019 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and $371.7 $350.3 $300.8 short-terminvestments-end of period Routine capital expenditures $6.4 $3.0 $1.2 Dividend payments $12.3 $12.1 $10.9 During the first quarter, we had $6.4 million of capital expenditures for the routine purchase of software, design tools and other items. Returning Value to Shareholders On October 25, 2019, our Board of Directors declared a $1.40 per ADS annual dividend to be paid in quarterly installments of $0.35 per ADS. On February 27, 2020, we paid $12.3 million to shareholders as the second installment of our annual dividend. On November 21, 2018, the Company announced that our Board of Directors had authorized a new program for the Company to repurchase up to $200 million of our ADS over a 24 month period. In the first quarter, we did not repurchase any of our ADSs. Since the start of this program, we have repurchased $59.8 million of our ADSs. Business Outlook "We continue to expect sequential sales growth in the second quarter and remain optimistic about the rest of the year," said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. "While we believe we will 2 continue to benefit from PC sales driven by work-from-home and online learning, China's gradual post- lockdown economic recovery and the multi-year trends relating to both smartphone embedded storage transitioning from eMMC to UFS and PCs and other client devices transitioning from HDDs to SSDs, we are not providing full-year guidance at this time due to limited visibility in the second half of this year." For the second quarter of 2020, management expects: GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustment Non-GAAP Revenue $133m to $143m -- $133m to $143m +0% to 8% Q/Q +0% to 8% Q/Q Gross margin 47.5% to 49.5% -- 47.5% to 49.5% Operating margin 19.9% to 21.7% Approximately $0.2m to $0.4m* 20.0% to 22.0% * Projected operating margin (non-GAAP) excludes $0.2 million to $0.4 million of stock-based compensation. 3 Conference Call & Webcast: The Company's management team will conduct a conference call at 8:00 am Eastern Time on April 29, 2020. Speakers: Wallace Kou, President & CEO Riyadh Lai, CFO Chris Chaney, Director of Investor Relations & Strategy Conference Call Details Participants must register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below and should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call start time. Conference access information (including dial-in numbers, the passcode, and a unique access pin) will be provided in the email received upon registration. Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5049266 Replay Numbers (for 7 days): USA (Toll Free): 1 855 452 5696 USA (Toll): 1 646 254 3697 Participant Passcode: 5049266 A webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website at www.siliconmotion.com. 4 Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures To supplement the Company's unaudited selected financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation and other items, including gross profit (non- GAAP), operating expenses (non-GAAP), operating profit (non-GAAP), net income (non-GAAP), and earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP). These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We believe that these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP measure. We compensate for the limitations of our non-GAAP financial measures by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of our performance. Our non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our current financial performance and our prospects for the future. Specifically, we believe the non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors as these non-GAAP results exclude certain expenses, gains and losses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results and because they are consistent with the financial models and estimates published by many analysts who follow the Company. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with our forecasts, and for benchmarking our performance externally against our competitors. Also, when evaluating potential acquisitions, we exclude the items described below from our consideration of the target's performance and valuation. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that our investors benefit from seeing the results from management's perspective in addition to seeing our GAAP results. Under GAAP, according to FASB ASU 2014-08, this disposal transaction does not meet the threshold for presenting as a discontinued operation. We are excluding FCI from our financial results for non-GAAP as we believe this provides investors with enhanced transparency. Additionally, we are also excluding transaction expenses and long-term investment gains from this asset disposal. Stock-basedcompensation expenseconsists of non-cash charges related to the fair value of restricted stock units awarded to employees. The Company believes that the exclusion of these non-cash charges provides for more accurate comparisons of our operating results to our peer companies due to the varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. In addition, the Company believes it is useful to investors to understand the specific impact of share-based compensation on its operating results. Amortization of intangibles assetsconsists of non-cash charges that can be impacted by the timing and magnitude of our acquisitions. The Company considers its operating results without these charges when evaluating its ongoing performance and forecasting its earnings trends, and therefore excludes such charges when presenting non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that the assessment of its operations excluding these costs is relevant to its assessment of internal operations and comparisons to the performance of its competitors. M&A transaction expensesconsist of direct costs of transactions, such as legal and financial adviser fees. The Company does not undertake M&A transactions on a predictable cycle, so we excluded the effect of these costs in calculating our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income. Litigation expensesconsist of legal expenses relating to intellectual property disputes, commercial claims and other types of litigation. While litigation may arise in the ordinary course of our business, we nevertheless consider litigation to be an unusual and unplanned activity and therefore exclude this charge when presenting non-GAAP financial measures. Foreign exchange gains and lossesconsist of translation gains and/or losses of non-US$ denominated 6 current assets and current liabilities, as well as certain other balance sheet items which result from the appreciation or depreciation of non-US$ currencies against the US$. We do not use financial instruments to manage the impact on our operations from changes in foreign exchange rates, and because our operations are subject to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, we therefore exclude foreign exchange gains and losses when presenting non-GAAP financial measures. 7 Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited) For Three Months Ended Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Mar. 31, 2019 2019 2020 ($) ($) ($) Net Sales 94,694 153,196 132,769 Cost of sales 47,075 79,563 68,877 Gross profit 47,619 73,633 63,892 Operating expenses Research & development 27,970 33,869 29,304 Sales & marketing 6,962 6,093 6,472 General & administrative 4,357 6,269 3,944 Amortization of intangibles assets 255 - - Operating income 8,075 27,402 24,172 Non-operating income (expense) Interest income, net 1,495 1,478 1,654 Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 494 84 (481) Others, net 17 33 16 Subtotal 2,006 1,595 1,189 Income before income tax 10,081 28,997 25,361 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,810 3,567 (554) Net income 8,271 25,430 25,915 Earnings per basic ADS 0.23 0.73 0.74 Earnings per diluted ADS 0.23 0.73 0.74 Margin Analysis: Gross margin 50.3% 48.1% 48.1% Operating margin 8.5% 17.9% 18.2% Net margin 8.7% 16.6% 19.5% Additional Data: 8 For Three Months Ended Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Mar. 31, 2019 2019 2020 ($) ($) ($) Weighted avg. ADS equivalents1 35,286 34,776 35,020 Diluted ADS equivalents 35,473 35,021 35,246 1Assumes all outstanding ordinary shares are represented by ADSs. Each ADS represents four ordinary shares. 9 Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (in thousands, except percentages and per ADS data, unaudited) For Three Months Ended Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Mar. 31, 2019 2019 2020 ($) ($) ($) Revenue (GAAP) 94,694 153,196 132,769 SSD solutions restructuring - (162) - FCI divestiture (5,793) - - Revenue (non-GAAP) 88,901 153,034 132,769 Gross profit (GAAP) 47,619 73,633 63,892 Gross margin (GAAP) 50.3% 48.1% 48.1% Stock-based compensation (A) 95 141 38 SSD solutions restructuring - 1,618 - FCI divestiture (3,078) - - Gross profit (non-GAAP) 44,636 75,392 63,930 Gross margin (non-GAAP) 50.2% 49.3% 48.2% Operating expenses (GAAP) 39,544 46,231 39,720 Stock-based compensation (A) (4,095) (7,209) (2,444) Amortization of intangible assets (255) - - SSD solutions restructuring - (928) - M&A transaction expenses (226) - - Litigation expense 2 - - FCI divestiture (6,357) - - Operating expenses (non-GAAP) 28,613 38,094 37,276 Operating profit (GAAP) 8,075 27,402 24,172 Operating margin (GAAP) 8.5% 17.9% 18.2% Total adjustments to operating profit 7,948 9,896 2,482 Operating profit (non-GAAP) 16,023 37,298 26,654 Operating margin (non-GAAP) 18.0% 24.4% 20.1% Non-operating income (expense) 2,006 1,595 1,189 (GAAP) Foreign exchange loss (gain), net (494) (84) 481 FCI divestiture (8) - - Non-operating income (expense) 1,504 1,511 1,670 (non-GAAP) 10 Net income (GAAP) Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments Net income (non-GAAP) Earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP) Earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (GAAP) Non-GAAP Adjustments Shares used in computing earnings per diluted ADS (non-GAAP) Excludes stock-based compensation as follows: Cost of Sales Research & development Sales & marketing General & administrative For Three Months Ended Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Mar. 31, 2019 2019 2020 ($) ($) ($) 8,271 25,430 25,915 7,446 9,812 2,963 (674) (1,430) (524) 15,043 33,812 28,354 $0.23 $0.73 $0.74 $0.42 $0.96 $0.80 35,473 35,021 35,246 85 171 63 35,558 35,192 35,309 95 141 38 2,696 5,178 1,655 555 790 335 844 1,241 454 11 Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet (In thousands, unaudited) Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Mar. 31, 2019 2019 2020 ($) ($) ($) Cash and cash equivalents 277,168 323,166 344,012 Short-term investments 3,833 2,011 2,673 Accounts receivable (net) 80,591 108,734 89,662 Inventories 77,814 88,439 104,133 Refundable deposits - current 18,675 24,085 24,084 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 39,039 18,764 21,939 Total current assets 497,120 565,199 586,503 Long-term investments 4,242 3,000 3,000 Property and equipment (net) 97,970 97,777 100,822 Goodwill and intangible assets (net) 58,935 17,489 17,489 Other assets 13,491 14,264 12,110 Total assets 671,758 697,729 719,924 Accounts payable 28,557 30,687 45,778 Income tax payable 2,219 2,465 1,340 Accrued expenses and other current 63,858 98,336 82,306 liabilities Total current liabilities 94,634 131,488 129,424 Other liabilities 32,313 29,457 25,870 Total liabilities 126,947 160,945 155,294 Shareholders' equity 544,811 536,784 564,630 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity 671,758 697,729 719,924 12 Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited) Net income Depreciation & amortization Stock-based compensation Investment impairment, losses & disposals Changes in operating assets and liabilities Others Net cash provided by operating activities Purchase of property & equipment Net cash used in investing activities Dividend payments Share repurchases Net cash used in financing activities Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash Effect of foreign exchange changes Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash- beginning of period Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash-end of period For Three Months Ended Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Mar. 31, 2019 2019 2020 ($) ($) ($) 8,271 25,430 25,915 3,860 4,054 4,109 4,403 7,350 2,482 (20) (16) (14) (13,182) (6,721) 7,118 6 2 - 3,338 30,099 39,610 (1,194) (2,966) (6,396) (1,194) (2,966) (6,396) (10,936) (12,147) (12,278) (1,216) - - (12,152) (12,147) (12,278) (10,008) 14,986 20,936 (154) (13) (114) 307,127 333,280 348,253 296,965 348,253 369,075 13 About Silicon Motion: We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices and the merchant leader in supplying SSD controllers. We have the broadest portfolio of controller technologies and our controllers are widely used in storage products such as SSDs and eMMC+UFS devices, which are found in data centers, PCs, smartphones, and commercial and industrial applications. We have shipped over six billion NAND controllers in the last ten years, more than any other company in the world. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and industrial SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com. Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation, statements about Silicon Motion's currently expected second quarter of 2020 and full year 2020 expectations of revenue, gross margin and operating expenses, all of which reflect management's estimates based on information available at this time of this press release. While Silicon Motion believes these estimates to be meaningful, these amounts could differ materially from actual reported amounts for the second quarter of 2020 and full year 2020. Forward-looking statements also include, without limitation, statements regarding trends in the semiconductor or consumer electronics markets and our future results of operations, financial condition and business prospects. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Although such statements are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on them. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual market trends or our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward looking statements for a variety of reasons. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the unpredictable volume and timing of customer orders, which are not fixed by contract but vary on a purchase order basis; the loss of one or more key customers or the significant reduction, postponement, rescheduling or cancellation of orders from these customers; general economic conditions or conditions in the semiconductor or consumer electronics markets; the effects on our business and our customer's business taking into account the ongoing US-China tariffs and trade disputes and recent global outbreak of COVID-19; decreases in the overall average selling prices of our products; changes in the relative sales mix of our products; changes in our cost of finished goods; the payment, or non-payment, of cash dividends in the future at the discretion of our board of directors and any announced planned increases in such dividends; changes in our cost of finished goods; the availability, pricing, and timeliness of delivery of other components and 14 raw materials used in our customers' products; our customers' sales outlook, purchasing patterns, and inventory adjustments based on consumer demands and general economic conditions; any potential impairment charges that may be incurred related to businesses previously acquired or divested in the future; our ability to successfully develop, introduce, and sell new or enhanced products in a timely manner; and the timing of new product announcements or introductions by us or by our competitors. For additional discussion of these risks and uncertainties and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on May 15, 2019. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. Investor Contact: Investor Contact: Christopher Chaney Selina Hsieh Director, Investor Relations & Strategy Investor Relations E-mail: CChaney@siliconmotion.com E-mail:ir@siliconmotion.com Media Contact: Sara Hsu Project Manager E-mail:sara.hsu@siliconmotion.com 15 Attachments Original document

