Silk Road Energy Inc. Announces Closing of Private Placement

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2020) - Silk Road Energy Inc. (TSXV: SLK.H) ("Silk Road" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has closed the first tranche of its previously announced private placement (the "Private Placement").

A total of 3,280,000 Unit were sold under the first tranche at a price of $0.025 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $82,000. Each Unit was comprised of one Class A Preferred Share in the capital of the Company ("Preferred Share") and one half of one Preferred Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Preferred Share at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 12 months from the date such Warrant was issued. The Preferred Shares are redeemable at the option of the Company and will be entitled to receive any dividends declared by the Company on the Preferred Shares. In the event of any voluntary or involuntary liquidation, dissolution or winding up, the Preferred Shares will be entitled to be paid out of the assets of the Company an amount equal to $0.025, subject to certain adjustments. The Preferred Shares are also convertible into common shares of the Company at the option of the Company.

The Private Placement is being conducted further to a partial revocation order which was issued by the Alberta Securities Commission dated October 24, 2019, and the proceeds of the private placement will be used to, among other things, bring the Company's continuous disclosure obligations up to date, to apply for a full revocation of the failure to file cease trade order dated February 1, 2019, and to pay outstanding and related fees. Copies of the partial revocation order and the failure to file cease trade order can be found on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at securities-administrators.ca. The Units issued pursuant to the Private Placement will remain subject to the failure to file cease trade order until a full revocation order is received. Completion of the Private Placement is subject to the final approval of the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The common shares of Silk Road are currently halted from trading on the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange and are not expected to resume trading until completion of the Company is able to obtain a full revocation order.

For further information please contact:

Silk Road Energy Inc.

Michael Judson, Director

Telephone: 514-865-5496

