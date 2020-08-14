Silk Road Logistics : ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited

絲路物流控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 988)

ANNOUNCEMENT

References are made to the announcements of Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 3 February 2019 and 25 February 2019 (the "Announcements") respectively, in relation to the execution of a put option deed by China Huarong Investment Management Limited ("Huarong Investment Management") and China Yangtze River Petrochemical Group Limited ("Mr. Cai's Company"), a wholly-owned corporation of Mr. Cai Jianjun ("Mr. Cai"), the former chairman and former executive Director. Pursuant to the put option deed, Huarong Investment Management has the right to put 1,703,728,222 shares, (the "Subject Shares"), representing approximately 29.87% of total issued shareholding of the Company to Mr. Cai's Company. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that the Company has recently noted that Mr. Cai has filed a disclosure of interest form on or about 5 August 2020 which revealed that on 24 June 2020, Huarong Investment Management had exercised the put option and pursuant to which Mr. Cai's Company is under an obligation to purchase (the "Acquisition") from Huarong Investment Management of the Subject Shares. Ms. Yuan Jing, the spouse of Mr. Cai, is also holding 10,000,000 shares, representing approximately 0.18% of total issued shareholding of the Company as at the 24 June 2020. If the completion of the Acquisition takes place and assuming Ms. Yuan Jing is still holding the said 10,000,000 shares, Mr. Cai and his parties acting in concert will be interested in approximately 30.05% of total issued shareholding of the Company.