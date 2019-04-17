Silk Road Logistics : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018
0
04/17/2019 | 06:23am EDT
Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited
絲路物流控股有限公司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 988)
ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
The board of directors (the "Board") of Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited (the "Company"), announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017 as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 December 2018
2018
2017
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
Continuing operations
11,536,943
REVENUE
4
3,090,306
Cost of sales and services
(11,469,113)
(2,899,156)
Gross profit
67,830
191,150
Other income and gains
4
1,831
19,144
Reversal of impairment of interests in an associate
15,910
-
Selling and distribution expenses
(218)
(29)
Administrative expenses
(57,942)
(48,923)
Loss on disposal of an associate
(8,757)
-
Impairment of goodwill
(7,840)
(85,908)
Impairment of interests in associates
(190,000)
-
Impairment of oil properties
(34,332)
(38,934)
Impairment of trade receivables
(92,955)
(235)
Impairment of prepayments, deposits and other receivables
(114,010)
-
Share of loss of associates
(2,858)
(1,909)
Finance costs
6
(49,172)
(64,107)
LOSS BEFORE TAX FROM
(472,513)
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
5
(29,751)
Income tax credit (expense)
7
24,460
(44,516)
LOSS FOR THE YEAR FROM
(448,053)
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
(74,267)
Discontinued operations
-
Net gain for the year from discontinued operations
9
753,956
(LOSS) PROFIT FOR THE YEAR
(448,053)
679,689
- 1 -
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED)
For the year ended 31 December 2018
2018
2017
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
(LOSS) PROFIT FOR THE YEAR
(448,053)
679,689
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Items that may be reclassified subsequently
to profit or loss:
Exchange differences on translation of
(52,013)
foreign operations
(24,055)
Reclassification adjustments relating to
-
foreign operations disposed of during the year
(79,162)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(52,013)
FOR THE YEAR, NET OF TAX
(103,217)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(500,066)
FOR THE YEAR
576,472
(Loss) profit for the year from continuing operations
attributable to:
(453,358)
Owners of the Company
(91,336)
Non-controlling interests
5,305
17,069
(448,053)
(74,267)
(Loss) profit for the year from continuing and discontinued
operations attributable to:
(453,358)
Owners of the Company
670,520
Non-controlling interests
5,305
9,169
(448,053)
679,689
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
(500,977)
Owners of the Company
565,290
Non-controlling interests
911
11,182
(500,066)
576,472
2018
2017
HK$
HK$
(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE
8
From continuing operations
(0.08)
- Basic
(0.02)
- Diluted
N/A
N/A
From continuing and discontinued operations
(0.08)
- Basic
0.14
- Diluted
N/A
0.11
- 2 -
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31 December 2018
2018
2017
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
202,333
Property, plant and equipment
222,871
Prepaid land lease payments
50,811
55,390
Interests in associates
737,846
936,749
Goodwill
102,988
110,828
Oil properties
145,175
179,296
Total non-current assets
1,239,153
1,505,134
CURRENT ASSETS
567
Inventories
1,409
Prepaid land lease payments
1,482
1,282
Trade and bills receivables
10
612,590
208,157
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
855,106
970,108
Income tax recoverable
7,173
-
Cash and cash equivalents
43,579
18,663
1,520,497
1,199,619
Assets classified as held for sale
12,688
20,292
Total current assets
1,533,185
1,219,911
CURRENT LIABILITIES
708,494
Trade payables
11
28,417
Other payables and accruals
809,352
888,574
Bank and other borrowings
414,412
144,551
Convertible bonds
-
289,553
Promissory notes payable
52,000
52,000
Obligations under finance lease
86
85
Income tax payable
4,528
7,019
Liabilities directly associated with assets
1,988,872
1,410,199
-
classified as held for sale
1,801
Total current liabilities
1,988,872
1,412,000
NET CURRENT LIABILITIES
(455,687)
(192,089)
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
783,466
1,313,045
- 3 -
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED)
As at 31 December 2018
2018
2017
HK$'000
HK$'000
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
197
Obligations under finance lease
283
Assets retirement obligations
12,053
11,393
Deferred tax liabilities
32,077
62,332
Total non-current liabilities
44,327
74,008
Net assets
739,139
1,239,037
EQUITY
57,036
Share capital
57,036
Reserves
600,306
1,101,115
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
657,342
1,158,151
Non-controlling interests
81,797
80,886
Total equity
739,139
1,239,037
- 4 -
Notes:
1.GENERAL
Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited (the "Company", formerly known as Londong General Nice Resources (China) Holdings Limited and changed to the existing name in early 2018) was incorporated in Bermuda as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Act 1981 of Bermuda (as amended). Its shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").
The registered office of the Company is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM11, Bermuda and its principal place of business is situated at Unit B, 12/F., Lippo Leighton Tower, 103 Leighton Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.
The Company is an investment holding company. The principal activities of the Company's subsidiaries are trading of commodities, exploration and production of oil and provision of oil well services, and provision of logistics and warehousing services.
2.BASIS OF PREPARATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
These consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") (which include all Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards, Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations) issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA"), accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong and the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. In addition, the consolidated financial statements include the applicable disclosures required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention. These consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated.
In preparing the consolidated financial statements of the Group, comprising the Company and its subsidiaries, the directors of the Company have given consideration to the future liquidity of the Group in light of the fact that the Group's current liabilities exceed its current assets by HK$455,687,000. As at 31 December 2018, the Group had bank and other borrowing with principal amounts of HK$414,412,000 to be matured within one year after that date which are included in current liabilities.
Notwithstanding the aforesaid conditions, the consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis on the assumption that the Group is able to operate as a going concern for the foreseeable future. In the opinion of the directors of the Company, the Group can meet its financial obligations as and when they fall due within the next year from the date of approval of these consolidated financial statements, after taking into consideration of several measures and arrangements made subsequent to the reporting date as detailed below:
(a)On 22 March 2019, the Company entered into a loan agreement with an independent third party under which a loan facility of HK$700,000,000 was granted to the Company. The loan, which is unsecured, carries interest at 13% per annum and is due for repayment immediately one year from the date of the first drawdown of any amount of the loan. Up to the date of approval of these consolidated financial statements, this loan facility was not utilised by the Company.
(b)The directors will continuously and closely monitor the Group's liquidity position and financial performance and implement measures to improve the Group's cash flows.
- 5 -
