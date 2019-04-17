Log in
SILK ROAD LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LTD

(0988)
Silk Road Logistics : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018

04/17/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited

絲路物流控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 988)

ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The board of directors (the "Board") of Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited (the "Company"), announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017 as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Continuing operations

11,536,943

REVENUE

4

3,090,306

Cost of sales and services

(11,469,113)

(2,899,156)

Gross profit

67,830

191,150

Other income and gains

4

1,831

19,144

Reversal of impairment of interests in an associate

15,910

-

Selling and distribution expenses

(218)

(29)

Administrative expenses

(57,942)

(48,923)

Loss on disposal of an associate

(8,757)

-

Impairment of goodwill

(7,840)

(85,908)

Impairment of interests in associates

(190,000)

-

Impairment of oil properties

(34,332)

(38,934)

Impairment of trade receivables

(92,955)

(235)

Impairment of prepayments, deposits and other receivables

(114,010)

-

Share of loss of associates

(2,858)

(1,909)

Finance costs

6

(49,172)

(64,107)

LOSS BEFORE TAX FROM

(472,513)

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

5

(29,751)

Income tax credit (expense)

7

24,460

(44,516)

LOSS FOR THE YEAR FROM

(448,053)

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

(74,267)

Discontinued operations

-

Net gain for the year from discontinued operations

9

753,956

(LOSS) PROFIT FOR THE YEAR

(448,053)

679,689

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED)

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

(LOSS) PROFIT FOR THE YEAR

(448,053)

679,689

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Items that may be reclassified subsequently

to profit or loss:

Exchange differences on translation of

(52,013)

foreign operations

(24,055)

Reclassification adjustments relating to

-

foreign operations disposed of during the year

(79,162)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(52,013)

FOR THE YEAR, NET OF TAX

(103,217)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(500,066)

FOR THE YEAR

576,472

(Loss) profit for the year from continuing operations

attributable to:

(453,358)

Owners of the Company

(91,336)

Non-controlling interests

5,305

17,069

(448,053)

(74,267)

(Loss) profit for the year from continuing and discontinued

operations attributable to:

(453,358)

Owners of the Company

670,520

Non-controlling interests

5,305

9,169

(448,053)

679,689

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

(500,977)

Owners of the Company

565,290

Non-controlling interests

911

11,182

(500,066)

576,472

2018

2017

HK$

HK$

(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE

8

From continuing operations

(0.08)

- Basic

(0.02)

- Diluted

N/A

N/A

From continuing and discontinued operations

(0.08)

- Basic

0.14

- Diluted

N/A

0.11

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

202,333

Property, plant and equipment

222,871

Prepaid land lease payments

50,811

55,390

Interests in associates

737,846

936,749

Goodwill

102,988

110,828

Oil properties

145,175

179,296

Total non-current assets

1,239,153

1,505,134

CURRENT ASSETS

567

Inventories

1,409

Prepaid land lease payments

1,482

1,282

Trade and bills receivables

10

612,590

208,157

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

855,106

970,108

Income tax recoverable

7,173

-

Cash and cash equivalents

43,579

18,663

1,520,497

1,199,619

Assets classified as held for sale

12,688

20,292

Total current assets

1,533,185

1,219,911

CURRENT LIABILITIES

708,494

Trade payables

11

28,417

Other payables and accruals

809,352

888,574

Bank and other borrowings

414,412

144,551

Convertible bonds

-

289,553

Promissory notes payable

52,000

52,000

Obligations under finance lease

86

85

Income tax payable

4,528

7,019

Liabilities directly associated with assets

1,988,872

1,410,199

-

classified as held for sale

1,801

Total current liabilities

1,988,872

1,412,000

NET CURRENT LIABILITIES

(455,687)

(192,089)

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

783,466

1,313,045

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED)

As at 31 December 2018

2018

2017

HK$'000

HK$'000

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

197

Obligations under finance lease

283

Assets retirement obligations

12,053

11,393

Deferred tax liabilities

32,077

62,332

Total non-current liabilities

44,327

74,008

Net assets

739,139

1,239,037

EQUITY

57,036

Share capital

57,036

Reserves

600,306

1,101,115

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

657,342

1,158,151

Non-controlling interests

81,797

80,886

Total equity

739,139

1,239,037

Notes:

1.GENERAL

Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited (the "Company", formerly known as Londong General Nice Resources (China) Holdings Limited and changed to the existing name in early 2018) was incorporated in Bermuda as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Act 1981 of Bermuda (as amended). Its shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The registered office of the Company is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM11, Bermuda and its principal place of business is situated at Unit B, 12/F., Lippo Leighton Tower, 103 Leighton Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

The Company is an investment holding company. The principal activities of the Company's subsidiaries are trading of commodities, exploration and production of oil and provision of oil well services, and provision of logistics and warehousing services.

2.BASIS OF PREPARATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

These consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") (which include all Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards, Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations) issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA"), accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong and the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. In addition, the consolidated financial statements include the applicable disclosures required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention. These consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements of the Group, comprising the Company and its subsidiaries, the directors of the Company have given consideration to the future liquidity of the Group in light of the fact that the Group's current liabilities exceed its current assets by HK$455,687,000. As at 31 December 2018, the Group had bank and other borrowing with principal amounts of HK$414,412,000 to be matured within one year after that date which are included in current liabilities.

Notwithstanding the aforesaid conditions, the consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis on the assumption that the Group is able to operate as a going concern for the foreseeable future. In the opinion of the directors of the Company, the Group can meet its financial obligations as and when they fall due within the next year from the date of approval of these consolidated financial statements, after taking into consideration of several measures and arrangements made subsequent to the reporting date as detailed below:

(a)On 22 March 2019, the Company entered into a loan agreement with an independent third party under which a loan facility of HK$700,000,000 was granted to the Company. The loan, which is unsecured, carries interest at 13% per annum and is due for repayment immediately one year from the date of the first drawdown of any amount of the loan. Up to the date of approval of these consolidated financial statements, this loan facility was not utilised by the Company.

(b)The directors will continuously and closely monitor the Group's liquidity position and financial performance and implement measures to improve the Group's cash flows.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Loudong General Nice Resources (China) Holdings Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 10:22:14 UTC
