Silk Road Logistics : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018

Notes:

1.GENERAL

Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited (the "Company", formerly known as Londong General Nice Resources (China) Holdings Limited and changed to the existing name in early 2018) was incorporated in Bermuda as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Act 1981 of Bermuda (as amended). Its shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The registered office of the Company is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM11, Bermuda and its principal place of business is situated at Unit B, 12/F., Lippo Leighton Tower, 103 Leighton Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

The Company is an investment holding company. The principal activities of the Company's subsidiaries are trading of commodities, exploration and production of oil and provision of oil well services, and provision of logistics and warehousing services.

2.BASIS OF PREPARATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

These consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") (which include all Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards, Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations) issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA"), accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong and the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. In addition, the consolidated financial statements include the applicable disclosures required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention. These consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements of the Group, comprising the Company and its subsidiaries, the directors of the Company have given consideration to the future liquidity of the Group in light of the fact that the Group's current liabilities exceed its current assets by HK$455,687,000. As at 31 December 2018, the Group had bank and other borrowing with principal amounts of HK$414,412,000 to be matured within one year after that date which are included in current liabilities.

Notwithstanding the aforesaid conditions, the consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis on the assumption that the Group is able to operate as a going concern for the foreseeable future. In the opinion of the directors of the Company, the Group can meet its financial obligations as and when they fall due within the next year from the date of approval of these consolidated financial statements, after taking into consideration of several measures and arrangements made subsequent to the reporting date as detailed below:

(a)On 22 March 2019, the Company entered into a loan agreement with an independent third party under which a loan facility of HK$700,000,000 was granted to the Company. The loan, which is unsecured, carries interest at 13% per annum and is due for repayment immediately one year from the date of the first drawdown of any amount of the loan. Up to the date of approval of these consolidated financial statements, this loan facility was not utilised by the Company.

(b)The directors will continuously and closely monitor the Group's liquidity position and financial performance and implement measures to improve the Group's cash flows.