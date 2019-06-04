Silk Road Logistics : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on 4 June 2019 and Retirement of Director
0
06/04/2019 | 10:45am EDT
Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited
絲路物流控股有限公司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 988)
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 4 JUNE 2019
AND
RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR
The Board is pleased to announce that save and except for the resolution no. 2(a) of the AGM Notice, all the proposed resolutions were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM.
The Board further announces that Mr. Zhao Cheng Shu retired by rotation as executive Director in accordance with the Bye-laws and the resolution in respect of his re-election was not passed by the Shareholders as ordinary resolution at the conclusion of the AGM held on 4 June 2019.
Reference is made to the circular (the "AGM Circular") of Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited (the "Company") and the notice (the "AGM Notice") of the annual general meeting (the "AGM") dated 30 April 2019 in relation to, among other matters, (i) the proposed grant of the General Mandate and the Repurchase Mandate; and (ii) the proposed re-election of Directors.
Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the AGM Circular.
POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM
The Board is pleased to announce that save and except for the resolution no. 2(a) of the AGM Notice, all the proposed resolutions set out in the AGM Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM. The poll results in respect of the ordinary resolutions proposed at the AGM were as follows:
Number of votes cast
Ordinary resolutions
(Approximate percentage of
Total number
total number of votes cast)
of votes cast
For
Against
1.
To receive and approve the audited consolidated
1,939,743,806
363,909,168
2,303,652,974
financial statements and the reports of the
(84.20%)
(15.80%)
Directors and the auditors of the Company for
the year ended 31 December 2018.
2.
(a)
To re-elect Mr. Zhao Cheng Shu as
369,924,752
1,933,728,222
2,303,652,974
executive Director.
(16.06%)
(83.94%)
(b)
To re-elect Mr. Wang Xiusong as
1,939,743,806
363,909,168
2,303,652,974
executive Director.
(84.20%)
(15.80%)
(c)
To re-elect Ms. Zhang Rui as executive
1,939,743,806
363,909,168
2,303,652,974
Director.
(84.20%)
(15.80%)
(d)
To re-elect Mr. Zhou Hao as non-
1,939,743,806
363,909,168
2,303,652,974
executive Director.
(84.20%)
(15.80%)
(e)
To re - elect Ms . Choy So Yuk as
2,303,652,974
0
2,303,652,974
independent non-executive Director.
(100%)
(0%)
(f)
To re-elect Mr. Leung Yuen Wing as
1,939,743,806
363,909,168
2,303,652,974
independent non-executive Director
(84.20%)
(15.80%)
(g)
T o r e - e l e c t M r . Z o u M i n g w u a s
1,939,743,806
363,909,168
2,303,652,974
independent non-executive Director
(84.20%)
(15.80%)
(h)
To authorise the board of Directors to fix
1,939,743,774
363,909,200
2,303,652,974
the Directors' remuneration.
(84.20%)
(15.80%)
Number of votes cast
Ordinary resolutions
(Approximate percentage of
Total number
total number of votes cast)
of votes cast
For
Against
3.
To re-appoint CCTH CPA Limited as the
1,939,743,774
363,909,200
2,303,652,974
auditors of the Company and to authorise the
(84.20%)
(15.80%)
board of Directors to fix their remuneration.
4.
To grant the general mandate to the Directors to
1,939,743,774
363,909,200
2,303,652,974
issue, allot and otherwise deal with the Shares.
(84.20%)
(15.80%)
5.
To grant the general mandate to the Directors to
1,939,743,806
363,909,168
2,303,652,974
repurchase the Shares.
(84.20%)
(15.80%)
6.
To add the nominal amount of the Shares
1,939,743,806
363,909,168
2,303,652,974
repurchased by the Company to the mandate
(84.20%)
(15.80%)
granted to the Directors under resolution no. 4.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions nos. 1, 2(b) to (h), 3 to 6, all the resolutions nos. 1, 2(b) to (h), 3 to 6 were passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company by the Shareholders at the AGM.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast against the resolution no. 2(a), the AGM resolution no. 2(a) was not passed by the Shareholders as ordinary resolution at the conclusion of the AGM.
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares in the Company was 5,703,615,592 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on all the resolutions at the AGM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules and there were no Shares requiring the Shareholders to abstain from voting at the AGM under the Listing Rules. No parties were indicated in the AGM Circular that they intended to vote against or to abstain from voting on any resolutions at the AGM.
The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer for the purpose of vote-taking at the AGM.
THE RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR
The Board further announces that Mr. Zhao Cheng Shu retired by rotation as executive Director in accordance with the Bye-laws and the resolution in respect of his re-election was not passed by the Shareholders as ordinary resolution at the conclusion of the AGM held on 4 June 2019.
At the AGM, Mr. Zhao Cheng Shu, being eligible, offered himself for re-election but the respective resolution in relation to his re-election was not passed by the Shareholders as ordinary resolution. The Board are not aware of any matter relating to the retirement of Mr. Zhao Cheng Shu that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders and the Stock Exchange.
The Board extends its appreciation to Mr. Zhao Cheng Shu for his past contribution to the Company during his tenure of office.
By order of the Board
Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited
Cai Jianjun
Chairman and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 4 June 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely Mr. Cai Jianjun, Mr. Wang Xiusong and Ms. Zhang Rui; one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Zhou Hao; and six independent non-executive Directors, namely Ms. Choy So Yuk, Mr. Leung Yuen Wing, Mr. Wu Zhao, Mr. Zhu Dengkai, Mr. Liu Wei and Mr. Zou Mingwu.
