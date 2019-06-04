Silk Road Logistics : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on 4 June 2019 and Retirement of Director

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited

絲路物流控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 988)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 4 JUNE 2019

AND

RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR

The Board is pleased to announce that save and except for the resolution no. 2(a) of the AGM Notice, all the proposed resolutions were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM.

The Board further announces that Mr. Zhao Cheng Shu retired by rotation as executive Director in accordance with the Bye-laws and the resolution in respect of his re-election was not passed by the Shareholders as ordinary resolution at the conclusion of the AGM held on 4 June 2019.

Reference is made to the circular (the "AGM Circular") of Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited (the "Company") and the notice (the "AGM Notice") of the annual general meeting (the "AGM") dated 30 April 2019 in relation to, among other matters, (i) the proposed grant of the General Mandate and the Repurchase Mandate; and (ii) the proposed re-election of Directors.

Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the AGM Circular.