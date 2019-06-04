Log in
SILK ROAD LOGISTICS HOLDINGS LTD

(0988)
Silk Road Logistics : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on 4 June 2019 and Retirement of Director

06/04/2019 | 10:45am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited

絲路物流控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 988)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 4 JUNE 2019

AND

RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR

The Board is pleased to announce that save and except for the resolution no. 2(a) of the AGM Notice, all the proposed resolutions were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM.

The Board further announces that Mr. Zhao Cheng Shu retired by rotation as executive Director in accordance with the Bye-laws and the resolution in respect of his re-election was not passed by the Shareholders as ordinary resolution at the conclusion of the AGM held on 4 June 2019.

Reference is made to the circular (the "AGM Circular") of Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited (the "Company") and the notice (the "AGM Notice") of the annual general meeting (the "AGM") dated 30 April 2019 in relation to, among other matters, (i) the proposed grant of the General Mandate and the Repurchase Mandate; and (ii) the proposed re-election of Directors.

Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the AGM Circular.

- 1 -

POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM

The Board is pleased to announce that save and except for the resolution no. 2(a) of the AGM Notice, all the proposed resolutions set out in the AGM Notice were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM. The poll results in respect of the ordinary resolutions proposed at the AGM were as follows:

Number of votes cast

Ordinary resolutions

(Approximate percentage of

Total number

total number of votes cast)

of votes cast

For

Against

1.

To receive and approve the audited consolidated

1,939,743,806

363,909,168

2,303,652,974

financial statements and the reports of the

(84.20%)

(15.80%)

Directors and the auditors of the Company for

the year ended 31 December 2018.

2.

(a)

To re-elect Mr. Zhao Cheng Shu as

369,924,752

1,933,728,222

2,303,652,974

executive Director.

(16.06%)

(83.94%)

(b)

To re-elect Mr. Wang Xiusong as

1,939,743,806

363,909,168

2,303,652,974

executive Director.

(84.20%)

(15.80%)

(c)

To re-elect Ms. Zhang Rui as executive

1,939,743,806

363,909,168

2,303,652,974

Director.

(84.20%)

(15.80%)

(d)

To re-elect Mr. Zhou Hao as non-

1,939,743,806

363,909,168

2,303,652,974

executive Director.

(84.20%)

(15.80%)

(e)

To re - elect Ms . Choy So Yuk as

2,303,652,974

0

2,303,652,974

independent non-executive Director.

(100%)

(0%)

(f)

To re-elect Mr. Leung Yuen Wing as

1,939,743,806

363,909,168

2,303,652,974

independent non-executive Director

(84.20%)

(15.80%)

(g)

T o r e - e l e c t M r . Z o u M i n g w u a s

1,939,743,806

363,909,168

2,303,652,974

independent non-executive Director

(84.20%)

(15.80%)

(h)

To authorise the board of Directors to fix

1,939,743,774

363,909,200

2,303,652,974

the Directors' remuneration.

(84.20%)

(15.80%)

- 2 -

Number of votes cast

Ordinary resolutions

(Approximate percentage of

Total number

total number of votes cast)

of votes cast

For

Against

3.

To re-appoint CCTH CPA Limited as the

1,939,743,774

363,909,200

2,303,652,974

auditors of the Company and to authorise the

(84.20%)

(15.80%)

board of Directors to fix their remuneration.

4.

To grant the general mandate to the Directors to

1,939,743,774

363,909,200

2,303,652,974

issue, allot and otherwise deal with the Shares.

(84.20%)

(15.80%)

5.

To grant the general mandate to the Directors to

1,939,743,806

363,909,168

2,303,652,974

repurchase the Shares.

(84.20%)

(15.80%)

6.

To add the nominal amount of the Shares

1,939,743,806

363,909,168

2,303,652,974

repurchased by the Company to the mandate

(84.20%)

(15.80%)

granted to the Directors under resolution no. 4.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions nos. 1, 2(b) to (h), 3 to 6, all the resolutions nos. 1, 2(b) to (h), 3 to 6 were passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company by the Shareholders at the AGM.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast against the resolution no. 2(a), the AGM resolution no. 2(a) was not passed by the Shareholders as ordinary resolution at the conclusion of the AGM.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares in the Company was 5,703,615,592 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on all the resolutions at the AGM. There were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules and there were no Shares requiring the Shareholders to abstain from voting at the AGM under the Listing Rules. No parties were indicated in the AGM Circular that they intended to vote against or to abstain from voting on any resolutions at the AGM.

The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer for the purpose of vote-taking at the AGM.

- 3 -

THE RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR

The Board further announces that Mr. Zhao Cheng Shu retired by rotation as executive Director in accordance with the Bye-laws and the resolution in respect of his re-election was not passed by the Shareholders as ordinary resolution at the conclusion of the AGM held on 4 June 2019.

At the AGM, Mr. Zhao Cheng Shu, being eligible, offered himself for re-election but the respective resolution in relation to his re-election was not passed by the Shareholders as ordinary resolution. The Board are not aware of any matter relating to the retirement of Mr. Zhao Cheng Shu that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders and the Stock Exchange.

The Board extends its appreciation to Mr. Zhao Cheng Shu for his past contribution to the Company during his tenure of office.

By order of the Board

Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited

Cai Jianjun

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 4 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely Mr. Cai Jianjun, Mr. Wang Xiusong and Ms. Zhang Rui; one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Zhou Hao; and six independent non-executive Directors, namely Ms. Choy So Yuk, Mr. Leung Yuen Wing, Mr. Wu Zhao, Mr. Zhu Dengkai, Mr. Liu Wei and Mr. Zou Mingwu.

- 4 -

Disclaimer

Loudong General Nice Resources (China) Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 14:44:06 UTC
