Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Silk Road Medical Inc    SILK

SILK ROAD MEDICAL INC

(SILK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

ROADSTER-2 Demonstrates Compelling Patient Outcomes with Strong Safety Profile

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/15/2019 | 01:54pm EDT

Final Results Presented in Late-Breaking Session
at Society for Vascular Surgery 2019 Vascular Annual Meeting

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., June 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk Road Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILK), a company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact, today announced positive final results for the company’s ROADSTER-2 post-marketing study evaluating real world use of the ENROUTE® Neuroprotection and Stent Systems in TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR) procedures.

In the late-breaking session at the Society for Vascular Surgery 2019 Vascular Annual Meeting (VAM), Dr. Vikram Kashyap, Chief of Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Therapy at University Hospitals Case Medical Center (Cleveland, OH) and National Co-Principal Investigator of ROADSTER-2, reported that the study demonstrated compelling patient outcomes with low stroke and combined stroke and death rates of 0.6% and 0.8%, respectively, in 632 high surgical risk patients enrolled across 42 sites. Seventy percent (70%) of patients enrolled in the study were from physicians new to TCAR.

“The results of ROADSTER-2 continue to demonstrate the safety, effectiveness and clinical advantages of TCAR, especially given that a majority of the TCAR procedures were performed by a broad group of physicians with no previous TCAR experience,” Dr. Kashyap said. “The study results highlight the short learning curve of the TCAR procedure and its remarkable consistency and reproducibility, and, I believe, will further encourage physicians to broadly adopt the TCAR procedure.”

Designed as a follow-on study to the pivotal ROADSTER trial, ROADSTER-2 is a prospective, multi-center study designed to assess the real-world usage of the ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent when used with the ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System by physicians of varying experience with the TCAR procedure. The study met its primary endpoint of procedural success, defined as acute device and technical success in the absence of stroke, death or myocardial infarction (MI) at 30 days, at 97.9%.

Significant findings from the study showed TCAR to have low rates of 30-day major adverse events, including:

  • 1.7% stroke, death and MI
  • 0.8% stroke and death
  • 0.6% stroke, including 0.6% in symptomatic patients, 0.5% in females, and 1.1% in patients age greater than 75

In addition, ROADSTER-2 showed lower rates of acute (1.3%) and permanent (0.5%) cranial nerve injury than is typically observed for patients receiving carotid endarterectomy (CEA), the current standard of care.

“The mounting clinical evidence base demonstrates the compelling patient benefits of TCAR, which we believe will further support physician confidence and adoption. The data from ROADSTER-2, taken together with recent updated results from the TCAR Surveillance Project, supports the case for TCAR as the standard of care in high surgical risk patients,” said Erica Rogers, Silk Road Medical’s Chief Executive Officer.

About TCAR with the ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection and Stent System
TCAR (TransCarotid Artery Revascularization) is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. The ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent is intended to be used in conjunction with the ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System (NPS) during the TCAR procedure. The ENROUTE Transcarotid NPS is a first in class device used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate high rate temporary blood flow reversal to protect the brain from stroke while delivering and implanting the ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent.

About Silk Road Medical
Silk Road Medical, Inc. is a medical device company located in Sunnyvale, California, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR). TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke.

ENROUTE is a registered trademark of Silk Road Medical, Inc.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Lynn Lewis or Carrie Mendivil
investors@silkroadmed.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Joni Ramirez
Merryman Communications
joni@merrymancommunications.com
323-532-0746

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SILK ROAD MEDICAL INC
01:54pSILK ROAD MEDICAL : ROADSTER-2 Demonstrates Compelling Patient Outcomes with Str..
AQ
01:54pROADSTER-2 Demonstrates Compelling Patient Outcomes with Strong Safety Profil..
GL
06/13TCAR Achieves Favorable Outcomes vs. Carotid Endarterectomy in Patients with ..
GL
06/11SILK ROAD MEDICAL : to Present at the BMO Capital Markets 2019 Prescriptions for..
AQ
06/04Silk Road Medical Announces Key TCAR Presentations at the Society for Vascula..
GL
05/08SILK ROAD MEDICAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
05/08SILK ROAD MEDICAL : Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
AQ
05/02SILK ROAD MEDICAL : to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Health ..
AQ
05/01Silk Road Medical to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Health..
GL
04/29Silk Road Medical to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 8, 20..
GL
More news
Chart SILK ROAD MEDICAL INC
Duration : Period :
Silk Road Medical Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILK ROAD MEDICAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Jack W. Lasersohn Director
Bess H. Weatherman Director
Donald J. Zurbay Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILK ROAD MEDICAL INC0.00%1 308
MEDTRONIC PLC7.19%125 127
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.18.40%37 732
HOYA CORPORATION24.56%26 026
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS13.24%23 408
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY45.97%22 667
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About