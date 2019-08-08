Log in
Silk Road Medical Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering

08/08/2019 | 06:34pm EDT

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk Road Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILK) (“Silk Road Medical”), a company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact, today announced the pricing of an upsized secondary public offering of 4,200,000 shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders at a public offering price of $39.50 per share. In addition, certain selling stockholders granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 630,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. Silk Road Medical will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by the selling stockholders. The offering is expected to close on August 13, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BMO Capital Markets and Stifel are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. is a medical device company located in Sunnyvale, California, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR). TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke.               

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements regarding an offering of Silk Road Medical’s common stock.  Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include risks described in the section entitled Risk Factors in the preliminary prospectus related to this offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Silk Road Medical disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investors:
Lynn Lewis or Carrie Mendivil
Gilmartin Group
investors@silkroadmed.com

Media:
Joni Ramirez
Merryman Communications
joni@merrymancommunications.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
