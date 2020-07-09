Log in
SILK ROAD MEDICAL, INC

SILK ROAD MEDICAL, INC

(SILK)
Silk Road Medical Promotes Andrew Davis to Newly Created Position of Chief Commercial Officer

07/09/2020

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk Road Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILK), a company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact, today announced that Andrew Davis has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer.

In this newly created role, Mr. Davis will oversee Silk Road Medical’s global commercialization efforts. Mr. Davis joined Silk Road Medical as the company’s first commercial leader in 2015 and has successfully built the sales team to over 100 customer facing field members, achieving over $125 million in cumulative revenue. As Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Davis is an integral member of the executive team responsible for establishing near term priorities and setting the long-term strategic direction for the company. 

“Andy and his team have had a monumental role in our commercial success driving the safe adoption of TCAR across the U.S.,” said Erica Rogers, Chief Executive Officer. “His contributions to the development of our sales team and commercial strategy have been vital to our organization. In his new role, we are confident that Andy will provide additional strategic direction and value and deliver meaningful and lasting results for Silk Road Medical.”

Mr. Davis has over 20 years of experience with managing and building sales and marketing teams. Prior to joining Silk Road Medical, he served as the Vice President of Advanced Wound Therapy Sales and Marketing, U.S. and Canada, at Acelity (acquired by 3M) where he was responsible for $1 billion in revenue and over 800 field team members. Previously, Mr. Davis had a fifteen-year career at Medtronic with roles of increasing responsibility ranging from director-level field sales to Vice President of Spine and Biologics, and culminating in his role as the U.S. Vice President of Catheter-Based Therapy sales where he successfully executed the U.S. commercial launch of CoreValve for Transcatheter Aortic Valve Repair.

“It is an exciting time to be at Silk Road as we continue to drive commercial execution in the United States and pursue market opportunities in new geographies and therapeutic areas. I am looking forward to guiding these efforts as we increase our sales and marketing activities in our pursuit to change the standard of care,” said Mr. Davis.

About Silk Road Medical
Silk Road Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SILK) is a medical device company located in Sunnyvale, California, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company’s flagship procedure, TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR), is clinically proven to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. For more information on how Silk Road Medical is delivering brighter patient outcomes through brighter clinical thinking, visit www.silkroadmed.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Investors:
Lynn Lewis or Caroline Paul
Gilmartin Group
investors@silkroadmed.com

Media:
Michael Fanucchi
Silk Road Medical
mfanucchi@silkroadmed.com

