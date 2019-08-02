Log in
SILMAASEMA OYJ

(SILMA)
Silmäasema Oyj: Publishing of Silmäasema's half-year financial report January-June 2019 and invitation to a briefing

08/02/2019

Publishing of Silmäasema's half-year financial report January-June 2019 and invitation to a briefing

Silmäasema Oyj                
Press Release                                         
2 August 2019 at 12:00 EET

Silmäasema Oyj will publish its half-year financial report for January – June 2019 on Friday 16 August 2019 approximately at 8:00 a.m. EET. The half-year financial report and related presentation material will be available on company's website https://company.silmaasema.fi/en/reports-and-presentations after publishing.

Audiocast and conference call for analysts and media

A briefing for investment analysts and the media will be arranged on Friday 16 August 2019 at 10:30 a.m. EET through a live audiocast combined with a conference call. The briefing will be hosted by CEO Jussi Salminen and CFO Sari Nordblad.

Follow the live audiocast at https://silmaasema.videosync.fi/2019-q2-results

Conference call numbers:

Finland+358 (0) 981 710 310
UK+44 333 300 0804
USA+185 585 706 86
Sweden+46 856 642 651

The participants joining the conference call will be asked to provide the following PIN code: 20923375#.

Recording of the audiocast and conference call as well as Finnish audiocast presentations will be later available on the company’s website.

Additional information

Mikko Merisaari, Acting Head of Communications and Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 521 4055

SILMÄASEMA OYJ

Communications

Silmäasema is a Finnish company, which offers all products and services for optical retail and eye healthcare nationwide. Silmäasema is the largest private eye clinic provider offering eye surgeries and the second largest optical retail chain in Finland. The Silmäasema chain has over 150 stores and 14 eye clinics in Finland as well as nine stores in Estonia. The Silmäasema chain employs close to 1,000 eye healthcare professionals. Silmäasema's Group net sales were EUR 122,9 million in 2018 and adjusted EBITDA was EUR 11.8 million.

