Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 1 166 M 1 309 M 1 309 M Net income 2020 145 M 163 M 163 M Net cash 2020 356 M 400 M 400 M P/E ratio 2020 18,6x Yield 2020 2,37% Capitalization 2 692 M 3 032 M 3 022 M EV / Sales 2019 EV / Sales 2020 2,00x Nbr of Employees 3 600 Free-Float 69,1% Chart SILTRONIC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SILTRONIC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 10 Average target price 85,34 € Last Close Price 89,72 € Spread / Highest target 33,7% Spread / Average Target -4,88% Spread / Lowest Target -27,6% EPS Revisions Managers Name Title Christoph von Plotho President & Chief Executive Officer Tobias Ohler Chairman-Supervisory Board Rainer Irle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Hermann Gerlinger Member-Supervisory Board Bernd Jonas Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SILTRONIC 0.00% 3 032 TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -4.08% 276 481 INTEL CORPORATION 0.12% 253 701 NVIDIA CORPORATION 57.00% 232 521 BROADCOM INC. -2.86% 125 200 TEXAS INSTRUMENTS -3.35% 116 208