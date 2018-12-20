Log in
SILTRONIC (WAF)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 12/20 12:11:34 pm
66.51 EUR   -3.02%
10/30SILTRONIC : Attractive price levels
07/04Tech Stocks Feel the Heat of Trade Tensions
DJ
02/28SILTRONIC AG : annual earnings release
Siltronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

12/20/2018 | 11:20am CET

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Siltronic AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Siltronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

20.12.2018 / 11:15
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Siltronic AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: May 03, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: May 03, 2019 German: https://www.siltronic.com/de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen.html English: https://www.siltronic.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.html


20.12.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siltronic AG
Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4
81737 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siltronic.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

760855  20.12.2018 

© EQS 2018
Latest news on SILTRONIC
11:25aSILTRONIC AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ..
EQ
11:20aSILTRONIC AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports ..
EQ
12/04EUROPE : European shares fall on doubts over U.S.-China trade truce
RE
11/22SILTRONIC : supports “Grow-a-Reef Garden” initiative in Singapore to..
PU
11/20Sliding banks, tumbling tech drag Europe stocks to three-week low
RE
11/20SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
PU
11/20SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
11/19EUROPE : European stocks resume their slide a tech tumbles, Renault slumps
RE
11/16EUROPE : European shares wobble as Brexit angst lingers
RE
11/07SILTRONIC : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG with the obje..
PU
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 440 M
EBIT 2018 486 M
Net income 2018 373 M
Finance 2018 470 M
Yield 2018 6,84%
P/E ratio 2018 5,40
P/E ratio 2019 5,07
EV / Sales 2018 1,10x
EV / Sales 2019 0,92x
Capitalization 2 057 M
Chart SILTRONIC
Duration : Period :
Siltronic Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SILTRONIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 114 €
Spread / Average Target 66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christoph von Plotho President & Chief Executive Officer
Tobias Ohler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rainer Irle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Harald Sikorski Member-Supervisory Board
Hermann Gerlinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILTRONIC-43.46%2 345
INTEL CORPORATION3.42%207 981
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%189 798
BROADCOM INC-5.06%100 836
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-9.48%86 958
NVIDIA CORPORATION-28.42%84 491
