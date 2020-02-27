DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Siltronic AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Siltronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



27.02.2020 / 10:26

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: October 29, 2020

Language: English

Date of disclosure: October 29, 2020

Address:

