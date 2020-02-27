Log in
Siltronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

02/27/2020 | 04:40am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Siltronic AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Siltronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

27.02.2020 / 10:26
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Siltronic AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 29, 2020
Address: https://www.siltronic.com/de/investoren/berichte-und-praesentationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 29, 2020
Address: https://www.siltronic.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.html

27.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siltronic AG
Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4
81737 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siltronic.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

984931  27.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=984931&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
