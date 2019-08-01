Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

1. Details of issuer

Name: Siltronic AG Street: Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4 Postal code: 81737 City: Munich

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299003NKV26NNGHHR90

X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Morgan Stanley

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware , United States of America (USA)

% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 1.47 % 3.52 % 4.99 % 30000000 Previous notification 2.01 % 3.07 % 5.08 % /

ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000WAF3001 0 440964 0.00 % 1.47 % Total 440964 1.47 %

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 239523 0.80 % Total 239523 0.80 %

Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Equity Swap 01.03.2021 to 16.11.2022 at any time Cash 817911 2.73 % Total 817911 2.73 %

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % % Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % % Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. % % % - % % % Morgan Stanley % % % MSDW Offshore Equity Services Inc. % % % FUNDLOGIC SAS % % %

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:



Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

Please note that the reason for notification selected relates to the specific activity which occurred on the Date on which threshold was crossed or reached and which contributed to the triggering of the notification obligation and therefore may not also correspond to the comparison of New & Previous notification % values in the Total Positions section.

Date