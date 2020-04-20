Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siltronic    WAF   DE000WAF3001

SILTRONIC

(WAF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 10:20am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Siltronic AG
Siltronic AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

20.04.2020 / 16:16
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Siltronic AG
Street: Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4
Postal code: 81737
City: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299003NKV26NNGHHR90

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: DWS Investment GmbH
City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
15 Apr 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.98 % 0,00 % 2.98 % 30000000
Previous notification 4.21 % 0,00 % 4.21 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000WAF3001 0 894127 0,00 % 2.98 %
Total 894127 2.98 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0,00 %
    Total 0 0,00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0,00 %
      Total 0 0,00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
20 Apr 2020


20.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siltronic AG
Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4
81737 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siltronic.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1025275  20.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1025275&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SILTRONIC
10:20aSILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
04/14SILTRONIC : sets date for virtual Annual General Meeting to June 26, 2020
EQ
04/14SILTRONIC : Date for virtual Annual General Meeting
PU
04/09SILTRONIC : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
04/07SILTRONIC : NorldLB reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
04/07SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
04/01SILTRONIC : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/27SILTRONIC : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
03/27SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
03/25SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 136 M
EBIT 2020 188 M
Net income 2020 143 M
Finance 2020 511 M
Yield 2020 2,63%
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
EV / Sales2020 1,65x
EV / Sales2021 1,58x
Capitalization 2 388 M
Chart SILTRONIC
Duration : Period :
Siltronic Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILTRONIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 76,70  €
Last Close Price 79,60  €
Spread / Highest target 19,3%
Spread / Average Target -3,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christoph von Plotho President & Chief Executive Officer
Tobias Ohler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rainer Irle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hermann Gerlinger Member-Supervisory Board
Bernd Jonas Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILTRONIC-11.28%2 598
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED0.99%264 112
INTEL CORPORATION0.85%258 372
NVIDIA CORPORATION24.23%179 042
BROADCOM INC.-15.87%106 297
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-11.49%106 020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group