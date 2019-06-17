Siltronic AG: Siltronic adjusts the forecast of financial year 2019

Ad hoc announcement / Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Siltronic AG

Siltronic adjusts the forecast for financial year 2019

Germany, Munich, June 17, 2019 - Siltronic AG currently sees a continuing slowdown of the semiconductor industry, which is driven by geopolitical uncertainties, and the negative impact of export restrictions by the US government against Chinese technology companies. These developments indirectly affect important customers of Siltronic AG, which have therefore significantly reduced orders for the second half of 2019.

Accordingly, the Executive Board of Siltronic AG has decided today on an adjustment of the financial forecast for 2019. With ASPs 2019 in Euro being slightly higher compared to 2018, the Executive Board assumes the following development for the full year 2019:

- Depending on the further market development including exchange rate effects, sales 2019 will be around 10 percent to 15 percent below the previous year (prior: minus 5 percent to minus 10 percent).

- EBITDA margin should be between 30 percent and 35 percent (prior: between 33 percent and 37 percent).

- Net cash flow will be clearly positive but decrease by approximately EUR 180 million (prior: approximately EUR 150 million) compared to 2018. In 2020, net cash flow will significantly increase.

As expected, sales in Q2 2019 will be significantly below Q1. In Q3 2019 a further decrease is expected.

Irrespective of the current market weakness, the Executive Board is convinced that Siltronic AG as technology leader in the wafer industry is well positioned to benefit from the future growth of the technological megatrends like digitization, Big Data, e-mobility and artificial intelligence.

Siltronic AG will report the results for the first half of 2019 on July 25, 2019.

