SILTRONIC

(WAF)
  Report  
Siltronic AG: Siltronic adjusts the forecast of financial year 2019

06/17/2019 | 03:09pm EDT

Ad hoc announcement / Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Siltronic AG
Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4
81737 Munich
www.siltronic.com

Siltronic adjusts the forecast for financial year 2019

Germany, Munich, June 17, 2019 - Siltronic AG currently sees a continuing slowdown of the semiconductor industry, which is driven by geopolitical uncertainties, and the negative impact of export restrictions by the US government against Chinese technology companies. These developments indirectly affect important customers of Siltronic AG, which have therefore significantly reduced orders for the second half of 2019.

Accordingly, the Executive Board of Siltronic AG has decided today on an adjustment of the financial forecast for 2019. With ASPs 2019 in Euro being slightly higher compared to 2018, the Executive Board assumes the following development for the full year 2019:

- Depending on the further market development including exchange rate effects, sales 2019 will be around 10 percent to 15 percent below the previous year (prior: minus 5 percent to minus 10 percent).

- EBITDA margin should be between 30 percent and 35 percent (prior: between 33 percent and 37 percent).

- Net cash flow will be clearly positive but decrease by approximately EUR 180 million (prior: approximately EUR 150 million) compared to 2018. In 2020, net cash flow will significantly increase.

As expected, sales in Q2 2019 will be significantly below Q1. In Q3 2019 a further decrease is expected.

Irrespective of the current market weakness, the Executive Board is convinced that Siltronic AG as technology leader in the wafer industry is well positioned to benefit from the future growth of the technological megatrends like digitization, Big Data, e-mobility and artificial intelligence.

Siltronic AG will report the results for the first half of 2019 on July 25, 2019.

Additional information

ISIN: DE000WAF3001
WKN: WAF300
Deutsche Boerse: WAF
Trading: Amtlicher Markt (Prime Standard),
Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse
Contact:
Petra Müller
Head of Investor Relations & Communications
Tel.: +49 (0)89 8564 3133
E-Mail: investor.relations@siltronic.com

Important Information
This adhoc announcement contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Siltronic that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as 'expect,' 'look forward to,' 'anticipate' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'believe,' 'seek,' 'estimate,' 'will,' 'project' or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Siltronic-management, of which many are beyond the control of Siltronic. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Siltronic may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Siltronic neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

This document includes - in the applicable financial reporting framework not clearly defined - supplemental financial measures that are or may be alternative performance measures. These supplemental financial measures should not be viewed in isolation or as an alternative to measures of Siltronic's net assets and financial positions or results of operations as presented in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework in its Consolidated Financial Statements. Other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may calculate them differently. Explanations of financial measures used can be found in the Annual Report 2018 of Siltronic AG.

Disclaimer

Siltronic AG published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 19:08:07 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 344 M
EBIT 2019 358 M
Net income 2019 282 M
Finance 2019 392 M
Yield 2019 6,29%
P/E ratio 2019 6,79
P/E ratio 2020 6,86
EV / Sales 2019 1,07x
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
Capitalization 1 831 M
Managers
NameTitle
Christoph von Plotho President & Chief Executive Officer
Tobias Ohler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rainer Irle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Harald Sikorski Member-Supervisory Board
Hermann Gerlinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILTRONIC-20.03%2 034
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%196 233
INTEL CORPORATION-1.58%194 570
BROADCOM INC4.58%100 220
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS13.56%98 671
NVIDIA CORPORATION8.34%81 472
