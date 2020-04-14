Siltronic : Date for virtual Annual General Meeting

Date for virtual Annual General Meeting

Siltronic AG sets date for virtual Annual General Meeting to June 26, 2020.

Against the background of the continuing spread of the corona virus and the nationwide ban on events, Siltronic postponed the 2020 Annual General Meeting in March until further notice in order to protect the health of all participants. The company is now taking advantage of a new legal provision and will hold a virtual AGM this year without the physical presence of shareholders. The Executive Board of Siltronic AG has decided - subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board - to hold the virtual Annual General Meeting on June 26, 2020, as it is uncertain from today's perspective whether large meetings can be held again at that time. For the shareholders, there will be a live stream of the virtual Annual General Meeting on the Internet. Shareholders will be able to exercise their voting rights by way of postal vote or by granting power of attorney to the proxies appointed by the Company.

'We welcome the fact that the legislator has cleared the way for virtual general meetings in this extraordinary situation,' said Dr. Christoph von Plotho, CEO of Siltronic AG. 'We continue to adhere to our dividend policy of distributing approximately 40 percent of consolidated net income attributable to shareholders. As planned, we will propose a dividend of EUR 3.00 per share at the virtual Annual General Meeting. In this way, we want to give our shareholders planning security, enable them to participate appropriately in our business success in 2019, as announced, despite the current dramatic crisis situation, and do so with as little delay as possible to the original date of the Annual General Meeting,' explained von Plotho.

Contact:

Petra Müller

Head of Investor Relations & Communications

Tel: +49 (0)89 8564 3133

E-mail: investor.relations@siltronic.com

Company profile:

Siltronic is one of the world's largest manufacturers of hyperpure silicon wafers and partner to many leading semiconductor companies. The company operates production sites in Asia, Europe and the USA. Siltronic develops and manufactures silicon wafers in diameters of up to 300 mm. Silicon wafers form the basis for modern microelectronics and nanoelectronics and are a key component in semiconductor chips driving computers, smartphones, navigation systems and many other applications. Siltronic AG employs around 3,600 people and is a stock-listed company in Germany (Prime Standard). Siltronic shares are included in the MDAX and TecDAX.