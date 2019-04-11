Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Siltronic    WAF   DE000WAF3001

SILTRONIC

(WAF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Siltronic : European shares slip on growth slowdown fears; luxury shares shine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 05:48am EDT
Trader speaks on phone in front of DAX board at Frankfurt's stock exchange

(Reuters) - European shares slipped on Thursday as comments from the U.S. and European central banks added to concerns about the risks of a slowdown in global growth, but strong gains by LVMH boosted luxury goods stocks and buoyed equities in France.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.2 percent by 0907 GMT, led by declines in Milan and Madrid, but Paris rose 0.3 percent.

The European Central Bank stood pat on borrowing rates on Wednesday and said threats to global economic growth remained, while the U.S. Federal Reserve reiterated its patient stance on similar grounds, citing risks from an unresolved trade dispute with China and potentially, Europe.

"At least on (the) part of the ECB, they seem to be slightly less certain on their outlook that (growth) will rebound but they are still hoping this," said Bas van Geffen, a quantitative analyst ECB at Rabobank.

"The question is to what extent are markets going to see this as indeed 'low rates for longer' and, if so, how concerned are they on the growth cautions."

Ireland's ISEQ stock index was flat after the European Union gave British Prime Minister Theresa May until October to leave the bloc, but the lack of clarity on when, how or even if Brexit will happen, kept a lid on gains.

ASML was one of the biggest drags on the pan-region index after a media report said Chinese employees stole corporate secrets from the Dutch semiconductor equipment maker, resulting in hundreds of millions of euros (dollars) in losses. ASML, in response, said that a U.S. software subsidiary was the victim of corporate theft several years ago, but denied that the information stolen was a blueprint for its lithography machines.

German silicon wafer maker Siltronic fell 2.1 percent after Credit Suisse cut its target price for the company by 12 euros.

Material stocks lost 1.2 percent with mining majors BHP and Rio Tinto, tracking a decline in iron ore and copper prices.

Utilities were dragged 1 percent lower, with Engie down 1.8 percent after Morgan Stanley downgraded it to "equal-weight" from "overweight" as it sees headwinds in 2019.

Prysmian shed more than 8.5 percent and was among the biggest percentage decliners on the STOXX 600 as the Italian cable maker said it would review its financial results for last year.

On the other hand, LVMH surged to an all-time high, up 4 percent after sales growth at the luxury goods conglomerate picked up pace in the first quarter.

Other luxury good stocks such as Kering, Christian Dior, Moncler and Burberry also climbed.

Sodexo jumped 5.4 percent after the French food services group reported a stronger-than-expected rise in first-half revenues as growth accelerated in North America during the second quarter.

EssilorLuxottica SA was also among the biggest boosts as Citigroup upgraded shares of the world's largest eyewear maker to "neutral".

(Reporting by Susan Mathew, Medha Singh and Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

By Susan Mathew and Medha Singh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SILTRONIC -0.67% 82.34 Delayed Quote.15.10%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.08% 386.39 Delayed Quote.14.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SILTRONIC
05:48aSILTRONIC : European shares slip on growth slowdown fears; luxury shares shine
RE
04/10SILTRONIC AG : Siltronic lowers the forecast of financial year 2019
PU
04/10SILTRONIC AG : Siltronic lowers the forecast of financial year 2019
EQ
03/29SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
PU
03/29SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
03/25SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
PU
03/25SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
03/13SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
PU
03/13SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
03/11SILTRONIC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 491 M
EBIT 2019 475 M
Net income 2019 347 M
Finance 2019 381 M
Yield 2019 5,53%
P/E ratio 2019 6,94
P/E ratio 2020 6,88
EV / Sales 2019 1,42x
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
Capitalization 2 493 M
Chart SILTRONIC
Duration : Period :
Siltronic Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILTRONIC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 97,1 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christoph von Plotho President & Chief Executive Officer
Tobias Ohler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rainer Irle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Harald Sikorski Member-Supervisory Board
Hermann Gerlinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SILTRONIC15.10%2 812
INTEL CORPORATION17.88%250 486
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%213 621
BROADCOM INC19.34%120 527
NVIDIA CORPORATION43.90%114 692
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS21.61%108 148
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About