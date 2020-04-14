Log in
SILTRONIC    WAF   DE000WAF3001

SILTRONIC

(WAF)
04/14 05:00:31 am
76.74 EUR   -0.13%
09:20aSILTRONIC : sets date for virtual Annual General Meeting to June 26, 2020
EQ
09:18aSILTRONIC : Date for virtual Annual General Meeting
PU
04/09SILTRONIC : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
Siltronic : sets date for virtual Annual General Meeting to June 26, 2020

04/14/2020 | 09:20am BST

DGAP-News: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Siltronic AG sets date for virtual Annual General Meeting to June 26, 2020

14.04.2020 / 10:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release
Siltronic AG
Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4
81737 Munich
Germany
www.siltronic.com

 
Siltronic AG sets date for virtual Annual General Meeting to June 26, 2020
 
Germany, Munich, April 14, 2020 - Against the background of the continuing spread of the corona virus and the nationwide ban on events, Siltronic postponed the 2020 Annual General Meeting in March until further notice in order to protect the health of all participants. The company is now taking advantage of a new legal provision and will hold a virtual AGM this year without the physical presence of shareholders. The Executive Board of Siltronic AG has decided - subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board - to hold the virtual Annual General Meeting on June 26, 2020, as it is uncertain from today's perspective whether large meetings can be held again at that time. For the shareholders, there will be a live stream of the virtual Annual General Meeting on the Internet. Shareholders will be able to exercise their voting rights by way of postal vote or by granting power of attorney to the proxies appointed by the Company.
 
"We welcome the fact that the legislator has cleared the way for virtual general meetings in this extraordinary situation," said Dr. Christoph von Plotho, CEO of Siltronic AG. "We continue to adhere to our dividend policy of distributing approximately 40 percent of consolidated net income attributable to shareholders. As planned, we will propose a dividend of EUR 3.00 per share at the virtual Annual General Meeting. In this way, we want to give our shareholders planning security, enable them to participate appropriately in our business success in 2019, as announced, despite the current dramatic crisis situation, and do so with as little delay as possible to the original date of the Annual General Meeting," explained von Plotho.
  
Contact:
Petra Müller
Head of Investor Relations & Communications
Tel: +49 (0)89 8564 3133
E-mail: investor.relations@siltronic.com
 
Company profile:
Siltronic is one of the world's largest manufacturers of hyperpure silicon wafers and partner to many leading semiconductor companies. The company operates production sites in Asia, Europe and the USA. Siltronic develops and manufactures silicon wafers in diameters of up to 300 mm. Silicon wafers form the basis for modern microelectronics and nanoelectronics and are a key component in semiconductor chips driving computers, smartphones, navigation systems and many other applications. Siltronic AG employs around 3,600 people and is a stock-listed company in Germany (Prime Standard). Siltronic shares are included in the MDAX and TecDAX.
 
 

14.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siltronic AG
Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4
81737 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 8564 3133
Fax: +49 89 8564-3904
E-mail: investor.relations@siltronic.com
Internet: www.siltronic.com
ISIN: DE000WAF3001
WKN: WAF300
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1020937

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1020937  14.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1020937&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
