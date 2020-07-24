Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Silver       XAGUSD

SILVER
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/24 01:55:00 am
22.4758 USD   -0.41%
07/23Gold poised for best week in more than 3 months on stimulus bets
RE
07/23TSX falls 0.94% to 16,018.65
RE
07/23U.S. Senator Duckworth floats plan to rescue coal country
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

Coal should play no part in post-coronavirus recoveries, U.N. chief says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 01:57am EDT
A coal-burning power plant can be seen behind a factory in the city of Baotou, in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region

Coal should play no part in any country's post-coronavirus stimulus plan and economic recovery should align with global climate goals, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a lecture to Chinese students.

"There is no such thing as clean coal, and coal should have no place in any rational recovery plan," Guterres told an online audience of students and researchers in a lecture organised by Tsinghua University late on Thursday.

"It is deeply concerning that new coal power plants are still being planned and financed, even though renewables offer three times more jobs, and are now cheaper than coal in most countries," he said.

China is a major consumer of coal and is still developing new coal mines and power projects while also making efforts to develop green energy.

China's 2020 cap on coal-fired power capacity allows another 60 gigawatts to go into operation, though it is also shutting small and inefficient generators.

Environmental groups have urged governments to use any post-coronavirus economic stimulus to promote green and low-carbon growth, but a study has shown that G20 countries have committed at least $151 billion to support fossil fuel-heavy sectors.

Xie Zhenhua, special adviser to China's environment ministry and formerly its chief climate representative, vowed during the Thursday event that China would make "new and greater contributions" to global climate governance and the world's green economic recovery.

He said China has already met its 2020 energy and carbon commitments and would turn the novel coronavirus crisis into an opportunity to make breakthroughs.

As the goals of the Paris climate agreement fall further from reach, the nature of China's economic recovery would have a "major impact" on whether or not temperature rises can be limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius, Guterres said.

"By seizing the mantle of leadership, China can help protect all people who share this planet," he said.

(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Robert Birsel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SILVER
07/23Gold poised for best week in more than 3 months on stimulus bets
RE
07/23TSX falls 0.94% to 16,018.65
RE
07/23U.S. Senator Duckworth floats plan to rescue coal country
RE
07/23Spot silver falls over 3% to $22.25/oz
RE
07/23AMC Postpones Reopening of U.S. Theaters Until August
DJ
07/23Gold jumps 1% fuelled by easing dollar, stimulus hopes
RE
07/23Teck Resources profit plunges 82% as pandemic hits demand, prices
RE
07/23TRACKINSIGHT : Outstanding performance for Silver ETFs
TI
07/23TRACKINSIGHT : Trend reversal for Platinum ETFs?
TI
07/23GRAPHIC : Thermal coal to rebound, more gains pegged on tighter supply
RE
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group