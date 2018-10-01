Commodities Investors Enter October Bracing for Losses -- Update

By Amrith Ramkumar

October got off to a bumpy start for many commodities markets, and history shows things could get worse.

October has historically been the worst month for gold, silver and Brent -- the global benchmark for oil prices -- according to an analysis going back to 1990 by Dow Jones Market Data. October also is the second-worst month for U.S. crude and copper, as well as the only month during which gold, silver and copper have all three posted losses on average.

That is causing commodities investors to worry in a year that has already been roiled by simmering trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies. Copper and silver are down about 15% this year on concerns that a trade dispute will crimp demand for the metals. Meanwhile, gold has fallen 9% on expectations of higher interest rates. The precious metal struggles to compete with yield-bearing assets when rates rise.

On Monday, the most-active silver futures fell 1.4% to $14.507 a troy ounce. Gold sank 0.4% to $1,191.70, while copper shed 0.6% to $2.7975 a pound. Other industrial metals including nickel and lead fell on the London Metal Exchange. The declines came after weekend data showed the Caixin China manufacturing purchasing managers index, a gauge of economic activity in the country, fell in August to end 15 straight months of expansion.

Tighter supplies have boosted prices of Brent and West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark for U.S. crude, this year. But even oil markets were on a wild ride at times over the summer because of the trade spat between the U.S. and China, as well as signs of weakness in emerging markets.

It doesn't help investor confidence that the autumn months tend to be a tricky time for other risky markets. Since 1990, October has actually been the second-best month for the S&P 500, with gains averaging 1.7%. But some of the most infamous stock-market crashes ever have also happened in October: 1929, 1987, and a smaller but more recent tumble in 2014. These episodes scarred investors, making them jittery during this period.

There are also events on the horizon that could stir up more unrest for financial markets: November meetings between U.S. and Chinese leaders aimed at resolving the monthslong trade spat and U.S. congressional elections on Nov. 6.

"The trade fight is the main aspect the markets will look at," said Edward Meir, a consultant at broker-dealer INTL FCStone. "If there's pressure, it will come from that side of it."

Paradoxically, adding to the worries of materials markets is the robust U.S. economy and the investors who have been flocking there for its relative safety. The country's favorable economic data have pushed investors to the dollar and benchmarks such as the S&P 500.

A stronger dollar makes materials denominated in the U.S. currency more expensive for overseas buyers. The WSJ Dollar Index rose for a fourth consecutive session on Monday, and some analysts think it could climb further. October has traditionally been kind to the dollar, so a continuation of that trend also could signal more pain for commodities ahead.

--Kenny Jimenez contributed to this article.

