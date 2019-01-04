Log in
Copper Climbs Ahead of U.S.-China Trade Talks

01/04/2019 | 12:19pm CET

By David Hodari

LONDON--Industrial metals prices climbed Friday, as investors eyed a fresh round of trade negotiations between the U.S. and China set to begin early next week.

The price of copper was up 1.4% at $5,853.50 a metric ton, although remained down 2.3% for the week.

Gold, meanwhile, was down 0.2% at $1,292.09 a troy ounce, relinquishing some of its gains made while stock markets sold off on Thursday.

A combination of political and economic headlines helped support the rally in metals prices.

China's commerce ministry confirmed on Friday that a U.S. trade delegation led by Deputy Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish will visit the country on Monday and Tuesday to try to resolve the countries' trade dispute. Meanwhile, a private gauge of China's services sector showed that activity picked up at a slightly faster pace in December.

U.S. domestic politics also added to brighter market sentiment, with House Democrats passing a spending package Thursday aimed at ending the continuing government shutdown.

"Broader markets rallied overnight and it looks as though the government shutdown might end," said Geordie Wilkes, head of research at Sucden Financial Research. "We've also got some trade optimism going into Monday, oil's up a considerable amount, and Dow futures are doing well too."

Reports that the People's Bank of China moved to stimulate the economy by cutting the amount of cash lenders must hold as reserves were also supporting metals, Mr. Wilkes said.

Investors were watching out for nonfarm jobs data in the U.S. and Federal Reserve member speeches, all due Friday.

Among precious metals, silver was down 0.25% at $15.70 a troy ounce, palladium was up 0.2% at $1,269 a troy ounce and platinum was up 0.79% at $803.50 a troy ounce.

Among base metals, aluminum was up 0.27% at $1,854 a metric ton, zinc was up 1.22% at $2,429.50 a metric ton, tin was up 0.05% at $19,535 a metric ton, nickel was up 1.01% at $10,990 a metric ton and lead was up 0.77% at $1,956.50 a metric ton.

Write to David Hodari at David.Hodari@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LME COPPER CASH -0.48% 5811 End-of-day quote.-0.48%
SILVER -0.45% 15.704 Delayed Quote.0.10%
