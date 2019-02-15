Log in
SILVER
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/15 07:08:22 am
15.687 USD   +0.49%
Copper Climbs on Hopes for a Trade Truce
DJ
02/14Copper Edges Higher as Analysts Weigh Trade Talks -- Update
DJ
02/14Copper Edges Lower as Investors Weigh Trade Talks
DJ
Copper Climbs on Hopes for a Trade Truce

02/15/2019 | 06:53am EST

By David Hodari

LONDON--Base metals prices climbed on Friday, shrugging off weak Chinese data amid rising hopes for a trade deal between Beijing and Washington.

Copper was up 0.78% at $6,183.50 a metric ton in midmorning trade.

Gold, meanwhile, gained 0.37% to $1,317.84 a troy ounce, boosted by political tensions as President Trump planned to declare a national emergency to seek more border-wall funding amid criticism from lawmakers over the move.

Similarly, another defeat for U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May in parliamentary votes on Thursday means a "no-deal" Brexit seems ever more realistic, Commerzbank said in a note.

Base metals markets were relatively upbeat despite economic figures showing that Chinese inflation undershot market expectations.

While Chinese equities indexes moved lower, the yuan and China-exposed commodities appeared insulated as investors remained optimistic that U.S. and Chinese negotiators would broker an agreement to pre-empt the introduction of further bilateral tariffs on March 1.

Chinese and U.S. trade negotiators concluded weeklong talks Friday, making some progress toward a broad agreement aimed at defusing the countries' trade row, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"Broader macro events, particularly trade negotiations are likely to dictate price action in the short term," according to ING strategists in a note.

A steady flow of economic data out of Europe, Chinese house price index numbers and U.S. sentiment indicators may drive metals prices in the course of the next week.

Among precious metals, silver was up 0.19% at $15.65 a troy ounce, palladium was up 0.11% at $1,417.03 a troy ounce and platinum was up 0.29% at $789.81 a troy ounce.

Among base metals, aluminum was up 0.89% at $1,866 a metric ton, zinc was up 1.98% at $2,639 a metric ton, tin was up 0.38% at $20,990 a metric ton, nickel was down 0.12% at $12,180 a metric ton and lead was up 1.82% at $2,074 a metric ton.

Write to David Hodari at David.Hodari@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
LME COPPER CASH 0.96% 6178.5 End-of-day quote.5.81%
SILVER 0.60% 15.69 Delayed Quote.0.78%
