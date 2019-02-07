Copper Edges Higher as Rebound Continues

By David Hodari and Amrith Ramkumar

Copper prices edged higher for the fourth consecutive session Thursday, extending a recent rebound with some analysts optimistic that a trade deal between the U.S. and China will boost the outlook for the global economy and commodity demand.

Copper for March delivery inched up 0.3% to $2.8460 a pound on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices have risen to their highest level since September recently, lifted by improved sentiment around global trade and Chinese stimulus measures that some expect to keep Chinese material demand steady. They still remain well below their June four-year peaks

China is the world's largest commodity consumer and accounts for about half of global copper demand. Fears about a slowdown there and broadly in the global economy have swung industrial metals because they are heavily used in construction and manufacturing.

With representatives from the U.S. and China set to continue trade talks next week, some analysts are hopeful the two sides will soon reach a deal that bolsters the outlook for global growth.

"Further buying could be triggered by the high-level trade talks," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

Analysts have cautioned against reading too much into this week's copper rally, as volumes have remained thin amid Lunar New Year celebrations in Asia. Asian trading has become very prominent in base metals markets in recent years, with moves there often setting the tone for market moves in London and the U.S.

Still, some investors are optimistic copper is well-positioned to continue its rally long term if Chinese demand stays relatively steady. A lack of investment in new mines could also lead to supply shortages, some analysts say.

"The global copper market will be in deficit over the course of 2019 due to a combination of very little supply growth (1.0% year-on-year) and a gradual recovery in demand, due in part to Chinese stimulus," said Christopher LaFemina, an analyst at Jefferies, in a note.

Elsewhere in base metals Thursday, aluminum for delivery in three months edged down 0.3% to $1,901 a metric ton on the London Metal Exchange. Zinc added 0.9% to $2,729.50, tin edged up 0.3% to $21,060, nickel was up 0.3% at $12,965 and lead fell 0.2% to $2,085.

Among precious metals, most-active Comex gold futures for April delivery was recently up 0.1% at $1,315.50 a troy ounce. Silver added 0.2% to $15.730, platinum fell 0.6% to $809.10 and palladium rose 1% to $1,365.40.

