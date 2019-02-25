Copper Gains as New Tariffs Are Put on Hold

By David Hodari

LONDON--Copper prices hit fresh eight-month highs on Monday after President Trump delayed new tariffs on Chinese goods, citing "substantial progress" in trade negotiations.

The price of copper climbed 0.88% to $6,534 a metric ton, its highest level since July 2018, in midmorning trade.

Gold prices also ticked up, climbing 0.1% to $1,328.64 a troy ounce, remaining close to recent multi-month highs.

The industrial metals basket moved higher en masse at the start of the week, following Mr. Trump's remarks on Sunday that he would delay the tariff increase that was due to take effect on March 1.

Those comments came at the end of another week of high-level talks between U.S. and Chinese negotiators, with the president noting progress on issues including intellectual property and technology transfer.

The trade spat between the world's two largest economies has over the past year weighed on emerging-market assets and crimped Chinese economic growth. The malaise has been particularly present in copper prices, with the base metal seen as a bellwether for Chinese expansion. China accounts for roughly half of global copper consumption.

The increasing desire in Washington for a trade deal has prompted a wave of warmer rhetoric in recent weeks, and the latest commentary out of the White House "is obviously suggesting they're trending toward a resolution," said Geordie Wilkes, head of research at Sucden Financial Research. "This is not the end of the trade war by any stretch of the imagination by any stretch of the imagination but it is increasing risk appetite in metals this morning."

Traders' relief at warming U.S.-China relations was merely a bonus on top of other underlying bullish factors though, according to analysts at J.P. Morgan in a note.

The Federal Reserve's U-turn in forecast interest-rate rises, its increasing tolerance of higher-than-desired inflation and improving Chinese credit figures over recent weeks have also allowed copper to rally.

Investors were awaiting public statements from Federal Reserve board members, including Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, and economic data due out of China on Thursday.

Among precious metals, silver was up 0.31% at $15.96 a troy ounce, palladium was up 1.8% at $1,524.50 a troy ounce and platinum was up 0.71% at $849.50 a troy ounce.

Among base metals, aluminum was up 0.29% at $1,920 a metric ton, zinc was up 0.74% at $2,732.50 a metric ton, tin was up 0.88% at $21,740 a metric ton, nickel was up 1.19% at $13,145 a metric ton and lead was up 1.19% at $2,088 a metric ton.

