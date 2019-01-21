Copper Prices Slide on Weak Chinese Data

By David Hodari

LONDON--Copper prices slid Monday as Chinese data confirmed market fears that growth in the world's second-largest economy is slowing.

The price of copper was down 0.92% at $6,000 a ton in midmorning trade, while other base metals were mostly flat.

Gold ticked down 0.2% to $1,278.75 a troy ounce as the U.S. dollar edged up 0.1%. The dollar and gold tend to move in opposite directions. The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, was last up 0.1%, having advanced 0.8% in the past five days.

China's economy expanded at its slowest pace in 28 years in 2018, hampered by the country's trade row with the U.S. The 6.6% growth rate for 2018, released Monday, marked a sharper downturn than Beijing had expected. Fourth-quarter growth of 6.4% weighed on that overall figure.

Beijing's trade conflict with Washington also hit the outlook for Chinese exporters, with companies delaying investment and hiring.

Within those broader figures, industrial production growth decelerated to 6.2% from 6.6% year-over-year in 2018, marking the slowest expansion since 2009.

"The fact that the numbers we had today were in-line with analyst estimates is relatively positive given the general pessimism regarding the outlook," said Harry Tchilinguirian, global head of commodity markets strategy at BNP Paribas.

China recently signaled its intention to combat a slowdown with various stimulus measures, including extensive tax cuts.

Further headlines on those measures, as well as cautiously optimistic trade negotiations between the Trump and Xi administrations will likely drive copper prices over the coming weeks.

While trade talks between the countries have shown some progress, continuing divisions over technology risk further complicating matters, with the U.S. continuing to accuse China of intellectual property theft and cyber-espionage.

Still, sentiment around trade has lifted in recent weeks, analysts say, with "metals markets [appearing] to be caught between hopes and fears," regarding growth fears and trade optimism, Commerzbank analysts noted.

Traders were keeping an eye on potential developments at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Among precious metals, silver was down 0.65% at $15.25 a troy ounce, palladium was up 0.65% at $1,388.50 a troy ounce and platinum was flat at $798 a troy ounce.

Among base metals, aluminum was up 0.16% at $1,873 a metric ton, zinc was up 0.12% at $2,584 a metric ton, tin was down 0.1% at $20,595 a metric ton, nickel was down 0.3% at $11,775 a metric ton and lead was up 0.7% at $2,009 a metric ton.

Write to David Hodari at David.Hodari@wsj.com