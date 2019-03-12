Copper Rallies Alongside Asian Stocks

By David Hodari and Amrith Ramkumar

Copper prices rose Tuesday, climbing alongside Asian stocks as analysts monitored U.S.-China trade negotiations and looked ahead to Chinese economic data scheduled for later in the week.

Copper for May delivery, the most-active futures contract, rose 1.8% to $2.9525 a pound on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices have climbed about 12% for the year and were near last month's year-to-date peaks, though they remain about 10% below their June four-year highs.

The industrial metal's surge Tuesday came with Chinese stocks climbing as investors parsed the latest updates on U.S.-China trade relations. China's top central banker signaled Sunday that Beijing and Washington are getting close to reaching a currency deal as part of their continuing negotiations to settle the yearlong trade battle that has roiled markets, though several sticking points remain obstacles to an agreement.

The discussions are critical to metal investors because China is the world's largest consumer of metals heavily used in manufacturing and construction, accounting for about half the world's copper demand. Optimism about trade and efforts from Chinese officials to stimulate economic growth have spurred the recovery in metals prices this year.

Investors were looking ahead to Chinese industrial production and fixed-asset investment figures due out Thursday for the latest gauge of economic growth in the world's second-largest economy.

Elsewhere in base metals, aluminum for delivery in three months climbed 1.3% to $1,871.50 a metric ton on the London Metal Exchange. Zinc rose 3% to $2,820.50, tin added 1% to $21,260, nickel surged 2.3% to $13,195 and lead was up 1% at $2,095.50.

Among precious metals, most-active Comex gold futures for April delivery added 0.5% to $1,297 a troy ounce. Silver climbed 1.1% to $15.435, platinum was up 2.5% at $837.20 and palladium rose 1.6% to $1,505.50.

Write to David Hodari at David.Hodari@dowjones.com and Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com