Copper Rises as U.S. Considers Cutting China Tariffs

By David Hodari

LONDON--Base metals prices climbed on Friday, as equities and commodities advanced on the prospect of softening trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Copper prices gained 1.1% to $6,060 a metric ton in midmorning trading, while aluminum, zinc, and nickel prices also increased by 1% or more.

In precious metals, gold slipped 0.5% to $1,285.90 a troy ounce amid hopes that the trade tensions, a major source of risk appetite over the past year, would continue to ebb.

Palladium, however, hit record highs and was recently up 0.19% at $1,410.50 a troy ounce, having jumped 12.5% in a month and more than 50% in the past six months. The gains came as supply tightness showed no signs of easing, according to John Meyer, analyst at SP Angel in a note.

U.S. officials are debating rolling back tariffs on Chinese imports as a way to soothe market volatility and give Beijing an incentive to make deeper concessions in the trade battle that has shaken global economies.

While the idea was reportedly proposed by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a series of strategy meetings, he will likely face opposition from within the U.S. negotiating team, with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer taking a harder line.

The long-running trade spat between the world's two largest economies has for months distracted metals investors from market fundamentals, with economic pressure on China--which is responsible for approximately half of global metals demand--posing a greater threat to industrial metals prices than most other factors, many analysts say.

"Although it doesn't appear immediately clear that there's certainty around [possible tariff reductions], I think the bigger impact is more what wouldn't happen," said Ross Strachan, commodities economist at Capital Economics. "So far it's been more the threat of further escalation would have had a bigger impact, and that being taken away is improving sentiment."

Elsewhere, investors were eyeing the potential impact of China's scrap import ban, due to take effect July 1. Some analysts see the edict as shrinking China's copper scrap imports by 10% and its aluminum imports by nearly 40%.

The move represents "the government in Beijing taking another step toward combating environmental pollution in the country," Commerzbank analysts noted. The latest tightening of restrictions by Beijing is unlikely to be the last.

Traders were looking ahead to Chinese industrial production and growth figures due out Monday, with concerns about a slowing Chinese economy one of the key drivers of market volatility in recent weeks.

Among precious metals, silver was down 0.39% at $15.47 a troy ounce and platinum was flat at $810.50 a troy ounce.

Among base metals, aluminum was up 1.19% at $1,874 a metric ton, zinc was up 1.58% at $2,578 a metric ton, tin was up 0.75% at $20,725 a metric ton, nickel was up 0.95% at $11,695 a metric ton and lead was up 0.69% at $1,984 a metric ton.

