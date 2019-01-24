Copper Slips as Economic Worries Persist

By Christopher Alessi

LONDON--Copper prices remained under pressure Thursday, weighed down by concerns about the global economy.

The price of copper was trading down 0.24% at $5,927.50 a metric ton on the London Metal Exchange midmorning.

"Copper has been the underperformer this week with a systematic offer weighing along with macro concerns and general lack of interest," said Alistair Munro of brokerage Marex Spectron.

The economic considerations came during a week in which China--the world's biggest consumer of industrial metals like copper--said its economy slowed last year to its lowest growth rate in nearly three decades, at 6.6%.

At the same time, the International Monetary Fund lowered its global growth forecast for 2019 to 3.5%, down from 3.7%, citing economic risks that include the Chinese slowdown, Brexit and the continuing U.S.-China trade dispute.

Meanwhile, gold prices Thursday also edged down, by 0.22% to $1,280 a troy ounce, weighed down by a stronger dollar. The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the dollar against a basket of its peers, was recently up by 0.2%.

Overall, though, for gold the "outlook is expected to remain positive with investors seeking to hedge against recession fears and central bank purchases," according to analysts at SP Angel.

Market participants were looking ahead Thursday to the European Central Bank's monthly policy meeting. But "as ECB President [Mario] Draghi is unlikely to announce anything new at the press conference, the meeting should have hardly any impact on the [euro-U.S. dollar] exchange rate or, by extension, on the gold price," analysts at Commerzbank wrote in a note Thursday.

Among other precious metals, silver was trading down 0.46% at $15.30 a troy ounce, platinum was down 0.30% at $792.59 a troy ounce and palladium was down 0.06% at $1,351.69 a troy ounce.

Among other base metals, aluminum was down 0.42% at $1,888 a metric ton, lead was up 0.22% to $2,033 a metric ton, tin was up 1.09% at $20,925 a metric ton, zinc was up 0.08%, at $2,619.50 a metric ton and nickel declined 0.81% to $11,600 a metric ton.

Write to Christopher Alessi at christopher.alessi@wsj.com