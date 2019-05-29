Log in
SILVER
Copper Weighed Down by Stronger Dollar

05/29/2019 | 04:19pm EDT

By Ira Iosebashvili

Copper prices sank Wednesday, pressured by a stronger dollar and concerns over an escalating trade conflict between the U.S. and China.

Copper for May delivery fell 1.2% to $2.6725 a pound on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, was recently up 0.2% at 91.22. A stronger dollar tends to weigh on copper, which is priced in the U.S. currency and becomes less affordable to yield-seeking investors when the dollar appreciates.

Investors are also wary that a continuing U.S.-China trade dispute will dim global growth, hurting demand for copper and other commodities. Germany's jobless rate rose unexpectedly in May, data showed Wednesday, sparking new concerns about the health of Europe's largest economy.

In precious metals, gold for May delivery rose 0.3% to $1280.60.

Write to Ira Iosebashvili at ira.iosebashvili@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LME COPPER CASH 0.63% 5956.5 End-of-day quote.2.01%
SILVER 0.63% 14.431 Delayed Quote.-5.60%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.19% 98.14 End-of-day quote.1.50%
