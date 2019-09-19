Log in
SILVER
Crude Rebounds on Renewed Concerns About Saudi Production

09/19/2019 | 05:24pm EDT

By Sarah Toy

Oil prices rose Thursday, highlighting fresh signs of pressure on Saudi Arabian output after weekend attacks on one of the kingdom's largest oil facilities.

Brent crude, the global gauge of prices, rose 1.3% to end the day at $64.40 a barrel. Both Brent and U.S. crude prices climbed earlier in the day after The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia is reaching out to foreign producers to import crude and other petroleum products.

West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. oil benchmark, closed up less than 0.1% at $58.13 a barrel.

Oil prices have swung sharply this week as investors try to gauge how severely the attacks will ultimately affect global oil supply. Oil futures soared Monday, followed by slips on Tuesday and Wednesday after Saudi officials signaled that output could return to normal more quickly that initially expected.

But news of the Saudi imports could indicate "that not everything's rosy in the garden," said Sucden Financial broker Robert Montefusco. "It doesn't bode well and means it may take longer for Saudi supply to come back online."

Saudi Arabia isn't usually an importer of crude, although it sometimes imports extra diesel during the summer, when there are higher demands on the power grid due to air conditioning. The amount it is looking for this week far exceeds usual demand.

Elsewhere in commodities Thursday, natural-gas futures fell 3.8% to a two-week low of $2.54 per million British thermal units after government figures showed inventories rose more than expected last week.

Front-month gold futures ended the day down 0.6% at $1,498.40 a troy ounce. The Federal Reserve cut interest rates Wednesday, but signaled that officials were divided on how much to further reduce rates in coming months. Fewer rate cuts than anticipated could hurt gold, as lower interest rates tend to make it more attractive to investors. The precious metal struggles to compete with yield-bearing assets when borrowing costs rise.

--David Hodari contributed to this article.

