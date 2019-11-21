Falling Industrial Metals Highlight Lingering Trade Concerns -- Update

By Amrith Ramkumar

Falling prices of industrial metals such as copper and aluminum signal that some investors remain wary of setbacks to a U.S.-China trade deal, countering the optimism that has kept stocks just below Monday's records.

Since hitting a 3 1/2 -month high on Nov. 7, copper prices have fallen 3.8%, while aluminum is down 4.4% over that same span. Other base metals critical to manufacturing and construction such as nickel and lead are also falling, underscoring worries that a weaker global economy will result in lower demand for industrial commodities.

On Thursday, most-active copper futures fell 1% to $2.6235 a pound on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange, while aluminum for delivery in three months declined 0.4% to $1,734 a metric ton on the London Metal Exchange.

Conflicting trade reports indicating that the U.S. and China still have to make progress before reaching an initial pact to de-escalate tensions in their monthslong tariff fight have weighed on sentiment in metals markets, analysts said. At the same time, some expect industrial-metals markets to remain well supplied.

China's chief trade negotiator has invited his American counterparts for a new round of face-to-face talks, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Last month, the International Copper Study Group, a body of copper producers and consumers, lowered its target for 2019 demand growth to 0.3% from about 2% in May. The downward revision showed how much trade concerns and softening economic growth around the world have weighed on industrial-metals consumption.

Hedge funds and speculative investors still expect prices to decline despite signs of progress on trade starting in mid-October. Bearish wagers by speculators have exceeded bullish ones since mid-April, Commodity Futures Trading Commission figures through Nov. 12 show.

Elsewhere in commodities Thursday, U.S. crude-oil futures rose 2.8% to $58.58 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, extending a Wednesday rally that followed data showing smaller-than-expected increase in domestic stockpiles during the week ended Nov. 15. Prices are at a nearly two-month high.

Signs that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies are likely to continue curbing output at their meeting next month have also boosted crude. Reuters reported Thursday that the group is planning to limit supply through the middle of next year. Brent crude, the global gauge of prices, advanced 2.5% to $63.97 a barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange Thursday.

Natural-gas prices inched up 0.3% to $2.567 a million British thermal units after government data showed a larger-than-expected drop in stockpiles last week. Still, record U.S. production and moderate weather have dented prices in the past year.

Write to Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com