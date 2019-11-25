Fresh Trade Optimism Hits Gold

By Amrith Ramkumar

Monday reports that the U.S. and China are closing in on an initial trade accord represent the latest blow to gold's 2019 rally, another threat to investors who had piled into bullion earlier in the year.

Most-active gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,459.70 a troy ounce on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange Monday, dropping more than $100, or 6.4%, below their six-year highs hit in early September. They are still up 14% for the year.

Hopes for a trade deal between the world's two largest economies have hurt gold and other safe-haven assets by brightening investors' outlook for global growth in 2020. Some analysts expect a trade accord and lower interest rates to buoy corporate profits, making stocks and other risky investments more attractive.

Media reports Monday that the two sides are close to a phase-one deal followed Sunday reports that China's government called for faster penalties and punishments for patent infringement, a potential sign that China is willing to compromise on a key issue in the trade discussions.

Major stock indexes climbed on the report, the latest example of trade hopes supporting stocks.

In another negative, many analysts expect the Federal Reserve to stop lowering interest rates following three cuts earlier in the year. Anticipation of stable rates has helped boost Treasury yields, making Treasurys a more attractive bet for yield-seeking investors than gold, which offers no returns simply for holding it.

In one sign that investors are growing less bullish on gold, hedge funds and other speculators pushed net bets on higher prices to their lowest level since mid-June during the week ended Nov. 12, though net bullish bets stabilized the following week, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show.

Investors will be closely monitoring coming economic data points with fears of a sharp slowdown receding. A second reading of third-quarter gross domestic product is on tap this week, followed by November manufacturing and hiring data next week.

Elsewhere in commodities Monday, U.S. crude-oil futures fell 0.5% to $57.45 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, pausing following a recent rally driven by trade hopes and anticipation that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will extend production cuts at their December meeting.

Brent crude, the global gauge of oil prices, fell 0.3% to $63.21 a barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange.

Natural-gas futures tumbled 4.6% to $2.543 a million British thermal units, hurt by fears of excess supply and forecasts showing mild winter weather that could limit heating demand.

