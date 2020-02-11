Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Silver       XAGUSD

SILVER
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Gold Edges Lower With Investors Eyeing Economic Data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 01:01pm EST

By Amrith Ramkumar

Gold prices fell Tuesday, staying below a recent peak hit in late January with some analysts expecting confidence in the U.S. economy to limit demand for the safe-haven metal.

Most-active gold futures for April delivery fell 0.6% to $1,570.30 a troy ounce on the Comex Division of the New York Mercantile Exchange, dropping about 1% below a nearly seven-year high hit late last month. Prices have surged since last summer, with investors seeking to hedge against a stock-market downturn, and lower bond yields globally making gold more attractive to investors.

Lower yields tend to support gold by making it less likely that investors will miss out on outsize returns by owning bonds rather than gold as a safe-haven asset. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell last week to its lowest level since early October with investors worried the fallout from the deadly coronavirus will slow global growth. Bond yields fall as prices rise. The 10-year yield rose to 1.585% Tuesday, up from its recent low of 1.520% and from Monday's close of 1.547%.

Some investors expect yields to extend their rebound moving forward, with authorities taking steps to contain the coronavirus and U.S. economic data continuing to show sturdy growth. January hiring figures released last week showed employers added 225,000 jobs in the first month of 2020, the latest example of strength in the labor market.

Analysts are looking ahead to data points later this week on inflation, retail sales and industrial production, with more upbeat economic figures potentially dimming gold's allure.

Another reason that strong U.S. economic data hurt gold is they often boost the dollar. A stronger dollar makes commodities denominated in the U.S. currency more expensive for overseas buyers. The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 other currencies, rose Monday for the 11th time in 13 trading days with investors favoring assets more tied to the U.S. It fell 0.2% on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other speculative investors have already pared back bullish gold bets. They cut net bets on higher bullion prices to their lowest level in nearly two months during the week ended Feb. 4, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show. Figures for the week ended Tuesday will be released on Friday.

Elsewhere in commodities, U.S. crude-oil futures rebounded 1.1% to $50.10 a barrel, stabilizing after closing at a fresh 13-month low on Monday with analysts projecting excess supply. The coronavirus has dented fuel demand in Asia, sending oil prices into a bear market recently down more than 20% from a peak hit in early January. On Tuesday, Brent crude, the global gauge of prices, added 1.7% to $54.20 a barrel.

Write to Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.10% 1.09226 Delayed Quote.-2.35%
GOLD -0.39% 1566.375 Delayed Quote.3.78%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.91% 54.34 Delayed Quote.-18.45%
SILVER -0.81% 17.595 Delayed Quote.-0.46%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.15% 98.83 End-of-day quote.2.09%
WTI 1.00% 50.27 Delayed Quote.-18.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SILVER
01:01pGold Edges Lower With Investors Eyeing Economic Data
DJ
10:09aTSX hits record high as oil prices rebound
RE
04:47aHarmony Gold's rebounding profits give hunt for acquisitions fresh impetus
RE
02/10Hudson's Bay Co seeks to bolster Saks off-price stores with staff move
RE
02/10Glencore to Supply Samsung SDI with Cobalt
DJ
02/07South African miners keen to start generating their own power
RE
02/07Large stocks, subdued China demand to cap cobalt prices
RE
02/07Rio Tinto Proposes Resolutions to Amend Constitution, Reveal Emissions Target..
DJ
02/07Barrick CEO Bristow eyes Freeport's flagship Grasberg mine
RE
02/07Amid hydropower boom, Laos streams ahead on latest Mekong dam
RE
More news
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group