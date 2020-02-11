Gold Edges Lower With Investors Eyeing Economic Data

By Amrith Ramkumar

Gold prices fell Tuesday, staying below a recent peak hit in late January with some analysts expecting confidence in the U.S. economy to limit demand for the safe-haven metal.

Most-active gold futures for April delivery fell 0.6% to $1,570.30 a troy ounce on the Comex Division of the New York Mercantile Exchange, dropping about 1% below a nearly seven-year high hit late last month. Prices have surged since last summer, with investors seeking to hedge against a stock-market downturn, and lower bond yields globally making gold more attractive to investors.

Lower yields tend to support gold by making it less likely that investors will miss out on outsize returns by owning bonds rather than gold as a safe-haven asset. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell last week to its lowest level since early October with investors worried the fallout from the deadly coronavirus will slow global growth. Bond yields fall as prices rise. The 10-year yield rose to 1.585% Tuesday, up from its recent low of 1.520% and from Monday's close of 1.547%.

Some investors expect yields to extend their rebound moving forward, with authorities taking steps to contain the coronavirus and U.S. economic data continuing to show sturdy growth. January hiring figures released last week showed employers added 225,000 jobs in the first month of 2020, the latest example of strength in the labor market.

Analysts are looking ahead to data points later this week on inflation, retail sales and industrial production, with more upbeat economic figures potentially dimming gold's allure.

Another reason that strong U.S. economic data hurt gold is they often boost the dollar. A stronger dollar makes commodities denominated in the U.S. currency more expensive for overseas buyers. The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 other currencies, rose Monday for the 11th time in 13 trading days with investors favoring assets more tied to the U.S. It fell 0.2% on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other speculative investors have already pared back bullish gold bets. They cut net bets on higher bullion prices to their lowest level in nearly two months during the week ended Feb. 4, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show. Figures for the week ended Tuesday will be released on Friday.

Elsewhere in commodities, U.S. crude-oil futures rebounded 1.1% to $50.10 a barrel, stabilizing after closing at a fresh 13-month low on Monday with analysts projecting excess supply. The coronavirus has dented fuel demand in Asia, sending oil prices into a bear market recently down more than 20% from a peak hit in early January. On Tuesday, Brent crude, the global gauge of prices, added 1.7% to $54.20 a barrel.

