Gold Extends Climb Despite Stronger Dollar

By Christopher Alessi

LONDON--Gold prices rose Wednesday morning, as investors turned to a haven asset amid geopolitical and economic risks, while the metals complex was broadly supported by hopes of a resolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute.

The price of gold was up 0.15% at $1,343.31 a troy ounce in midmorning trade.

"Political and economic uncertainties are clearly lending buoyancy to the gold price at present," according to analysts at Commerzbank.

At the same time, the analysts noted, the U.S. Federal Reserve later Wednesday is set to release minutes from its January meeting, at which the central bank decided to put additional interest-rate increases on hold--a move that could weigh on the U.S. dollar. As a result, the Fed move is indirectly bullish for gold, which like other dollar-denominated commodities tends to have an inverse relationship with the greenback.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the dollar against a basket of its peers, was up 0.1% on Wednesday, but down 0.6% over the past five trading days.

"Investors are showing a huge appetite for gold and the price is reacting accordingly," said Carlo Alberto de Casa, chief analyst at ActivTrades. "Expectations for a dovish Fed and optimism surrounding the U.S.-China trade talks are pushing bullion up."

A resolution to the trade dispute between Beijing and Washington could help raise demand for gold in China and further bolster the price of the precious metal. "An improving economic backdrop in the emerging markets and strengthening local currencies versus the U.S. dollar bode well for gold demand...[and] this is particularly true for China," said Carsten Menke, commodities research analyst at Julius Baer.

Meanwhile, the price of copper was mainly flat, trading at $6,330 a metric ton on the London Metal Exchange. But copper prices could make further gains if "progress is made in the trade talks between the U.S. and China," the Commerzbank analysts said.

China is the world's largest consumer of industrial metals like copper.

Among other base metals, aluminum was up 0.05% at $1,858 a metric ton, lead rose 0.30%, to $2,027 a metric ton, tin was up 0.26%, at $21,200 a metric ton, zinc was up 0.53%, at $2,678 a metric ton and nickel rose 1.07% to $12,800 a metric ton.

Among other precious metals, silver was trading up 0.37%, at $16.06 a troy ounce, platinum was up 0.61%, at $825 a troy ounce and palladium rose 0.84% to $1,499.50 a troy ounce.

