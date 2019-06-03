Gold Hits Three-Month High on Trade Tension

By Stephanie Yang

Gold prices climbed to the highest level in more than three months on Monday, lifted by ongoing trade tensions and concerns about the global economy.

Gold for August delivery rose 1% to $1,324.60 a troy ounce on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange, on track for its highest settle price since Feb. 26.

Worries that tariffs on China and Mexico could hit economic growth have hit riskier assets as investors have turned to haven investments like gold and bonds. However, both countries signaled a willingness to negotiate with Washington over the weekend.

"The ongoing U.S. trade war with China and new worries about a U.S. trade dispute with Mexico have traders and investors jittery," said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals, in a Monday note.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were both up about 0.2% on Monday morning.

The WSJ Dollar Index fell 0.1%. Gold is priced in dollars and becomes cheaper for other currency holders when the greenback weakens.

Meanwhile, copper for July delivery rose 0.5% to $2.6520 a pound in New York.

