SILVER
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 04/05 03:25:52 pm
15.096 USD   -0.35%
03:00pGold Inches Higher After Jobs Report
DJ
10:58aGold Little Changed After Jobs Report
DJ
04/03Copper Gains as U.S.-China Trade Talks Progress
DJ
Gold Inches Higher After Jobs Report

04/05/2019 | 03:00pm EDT

By Amrith Ramkumar

Gold prices swung between small gains and losses before closing slightly higher Friday, wobbling after a stronger-than-expected jobs report lifted confidence in the U.S. economy.

Gold for June delivery, the most-active futures contract, closed up 0.1% at $1,295.60 a troy ounce on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices are up slightly for the year but down nearly 4% from their February 10-month highs, hurt by a stronger dollar and recovery in Treasury yields.

Figures Friday showed employers added 196,000 jobs last month, more than expected, while the unemployment rate hovered just above its lowest level in nearly five decades. Steady economic data points hurt gold by boosting risk assets like stocks and limiting safe-haven demand from nervous investors.

They also tend to boost the dollar. A stronger dollar hurts commodities denominated in the U.S. currency by making them more expensive for overseas buyers. On Friday, the WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 other currencies, climbed 0.1%.

Treasury yields also stayed steady, a negative for gold because higher yields make the metal less attractive to yield-seeking investors. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield has rebounded back above 2.5% since hitting a 15-month low late last month.

Still, gold ended higher as the 10-year yield edged lower to 2.501%, according to Tradeweb, from 2.512% a day earlier.

Elsewhere in precious metals, most-active silver futures added less than 0.1% to $15.086 a troy ounce. Platinum inched up 0.1% to $905.40, while palladium rose 1% to $1,345.90.

Among base metals, most-active copper futures inched down 0.5% to $2.8945 a pound.

On the London Metal Exchange, aluminum for delivery in three months dropped 0.3% to $1,890 a metric ton. Zinc climbed 0.9% to $2,922, tin declined 0.4% to $21,000, nickel shed 0.7% to $13,071 and lead declined 0.4% to $1,985.50.

Write to Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.02% 1291.628 Delayed Quote.0.75%
SILVER -0.30% 15.104 Delayed Quote.-2.03%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.11% 97.42 End-of-day quote.0.76%
