SILVER
Gold Price Reverses Gains As Rate Outlook Gets Less Clear

09/18/2019 | 04:43pm EDT

By Ira Iosebashvili

Gold prices reversed gains in aftermarket trading Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates but signaled that officials were divided on how much to ease policy in coming months.

Gold for December delivery was down 0.8% at $1500.80 a troy ounce in late afternoon electronic trading in New York. Prices had closed up 0.2% at $1,515.80 a troy ounce on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange.

While the Fed left the door open to additional cuts, officials were split over Wednesday's decision and the outlook for further reductions. The central bank's outlook may have been unexpectedly optimistic for investors betting that falling interest rates will boost gold, which struggles to compete with yield-bearing assets when rates rise but becomes more appealing when borrowing costs go lower.

Prices for the precious metal hit their highest level in six years earlier this month, amid expectations that yields in the U.S. and around the world are likely to further decline as global central banks fight slowing growth.

Meanwhile, oil prices notched their second straight daily decline Wednesday after an attack on Saudi Arabia's production facilities over the weekend sparked historic gains Monday on supply concerns. Signs that the kingdom could return output to normal have sparked the reversal.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was down 1.5% at $63.60 a barrel. U.S. oil prices were down 2.1% at $58.11 a barrel.

Both logged 15% gains on Monday, the biggest one-day surge ever for Brent and the biggest gain in more than a decade for U.S. crude.

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday said it holds Iran responsible for attacks that debilitated its oil facilities, directly putting the blame on Tehran for the first time but stopping short of explicitly accusing it of conducting the strikes.

At the same time, data showed U.S. oil inventories rose last week, climbing 1.1 million barrels to 417.1 million. A Wall Street Journal survey showed analysts expected a 2.7 million barrel decline.

Write to Ira Iosebashvili at ira.iosebashvili@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.47% 1493.46 Delayed Quote.16.83%
SILVER -1.53% 17.72 Delayed Quote.15.31%
