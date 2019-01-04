Log in
Gold Prices Decline on Strong Jobs Data

01/04/2019 | 04:56pm CET

By Ira Iosebashvili

Gold prices fell Friday, as strong U.S. jobs data stoked investors appetite for risk and diminished the allure of haven assets.

Gold for February delivery was recently down 0.9% at $1,282 a troy ounce on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Japanese yen and Treasurys, two other popular destinations for nervous investors, also declined.

U.S. employers added jobs in December at the fastest pace since February and wages surged, quelling some fears that a trade conflict with China has bruised U.S. growth. Turbulent markets and uneven economic data had unnerved investors in recent months and boosted demand for gold, which some believe will hold its value better than other assets during rocky periods.

In base metals, copper for March delivery was up 1.5% at $2.6065 a pound. Strong economic data tends to buoy copper, which is used extensively in manufacturing and construction.

Commodity prices were also helped by a sharp rally in U.S. oil prices, which were recently up more than 3%.

Write to Ira Iosebashvili at ira.iosebashvili@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.97% 1282.506 Delayed Quote.0.28%
SILVER -0.25% 15.698 Delayed Quote.0.10%
