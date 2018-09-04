Gold Prices Sink as Dollar Strengthens

By Ira Iosebashvili

Gold prices fell Tuesday, pressured by a stronger dollar and expectations of higher interest rates in the U.S.

Gold for December delivery was recently down 0.7% at $1,198.10 a troy ounce on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange. Silver fell 2.9% to $14.25 a troy ounce, the lowest level since early 2016.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, was recently up 0.4% at 90.06. A stronger dollar tends to pressure commodity prices, which are denominated in the U.S. currency and become more expensive to foreign buyers when the dollar appreciates.

Prices also have been hit by expectations that a robust U.S. economy will keep the Federal Reserve on pace to deliver two more rate increases this year. Silver and gold struggle to compete with yield-bearing investments when borrowing costs rise.

The latest signs of a strong U.S. economy came Tuesday, when data from the Institute for Supply Management showed that American factory activity accelerated in August, with new orders, production and employment in the sector growing.

Meanwhile, intensifying trade worries and a selloff in emerging markets hit prices for copper and other industrial metals. Copper for December delivery was recently down 2.7% at $2.5995 a pound.

Copper is used in a wide variety of manufacturing and industrial applications, making it sensitive to potential fluctuations in the global economy. Aluminum for delivery in three months was recently down 1.4% on the London Metal Exchange, while nickel fell 2.5%.