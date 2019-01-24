Gold Prices Tick Lower as Muted Trading Continues

By Amrith Ramkumar and Christopher Alessi

Gold prices inched lower Thursday, continuing a stretch of subdued trading as stocks and the dollar stayed steady.

Gold for February delivery, the most-active futures contract, fell 0.4% to $1,279.80 a troy ounce on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Prices have been stuck in a very narrow range between about $1,275 and $1,295 recently, supported by some nervous investors looking for safer alternatives to stocks and risk assets but hurt by confidence in the U.S. economy and a steady dollar.

A stronger dollar makes gold and other commodities denominated in the U.S. currency more expensive for overseas buyers. On Thursday, the WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 other currencies, added 0.4%.

Analysts have said stocks rebounding from their December swoon have hurt gold in recent sessions, as some investors expect steady U.S. economic growth to support major indexes moving forward. Downbeat figures in Europe and Asia have reinforced that view to some analysts recently.

On Thursday, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi warned that risks to the European economy are mounting, even as the bank kept its key interest rates steady.

Investors were looking ahead to next week's Federal Reserve meeting and jobs report for the latest clues about interest rates and the U.S. economy.

Elsewhere in precious metals, most-active silver futures fell 0.5% to $15.30 a troy ounce. Platinum rose 1.1% to $805, while palladium dropped 2.1% to $1,280.70.

In base metals, copper for March delivery edged down 0.4% to $2.6445 a pound, hurt by jitters about slowing global growth and industrial metal demand. Aluminum for delivery in three months dropped 1% to $1,890.50 a metric ton on the London Metal Exchange. Zinc rose 0.8% to $2,640, tin added 1.1% to $20,925, nickel inched up 0.6% to $11,770 and lead finished up 2.4% at $2,075.

