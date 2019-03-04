Gold Slips on Trade Optimism

By Ira Iosebashvili

Gold prices fell Monday, as the prospects of a trade deal between the U.S. and China stoked investors' appetite for risk.

Gold for April delivery was recently down 0.8% at $1,288.90 a troy ounce on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that the U.S. and China were in the final stages of completing a trade deal after months of sparring, potentially removing a worry that has weighed on investors for months and driven them into haven assets such as gold.

Market participants are also looking ahead to U.S. jobs numbers for February due Friday. Signs that the robust U.S. jobs market softened in the last month could bolster the case for the Federal Reserve to remain cautious on interest rates and boost gold, which struggles to compete with yield-bearing assets when rates rise.

In base metals, copper for May delivery was down 0.6% at $2.9145 a pound.

