SILVER

SILVER
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 03/04 01:14:41 pm
15.079 USD   -0.88%
Gold Slips on Trade Optimism

03/04/2019 | 01:02pm EST

By Ira Iosebashvili

Gold prices fell Monday, as the prospects of a trade deal between the U.S. and China stoked investors' appetite for risk.

Gold for April delivery was recently down 0.8% at $1,288.90 a troy ounce on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that the U.S. and China were in the final stages of completing a trade deal after months of sparring, potentially removing a worry that has weighed on investors for months and driven them into haven assets such as gold.

Market participants are also looking ahead to U.S. jobs numbers for February due Friday. Signs that the robust U.S. jobs market softened in the last month could bolster the case for the Federal Reserve to remain cautious on interest rates and boost gold, which struggles to compete with yield-bearing assets when rates rise.

In base metals, copper for May delivery was down 0.6% at $2.9145 a pound.

Write to Ira Iosebashvili at ira.iosebashvili@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.56% 1288.17 Delayed Quote.0.86%
SILVER -0.74% 15.103 Delayed Quote.-1.77%
Chart SILVER
Duration : Period :
Silver Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SILVER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
