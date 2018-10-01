Log in
Gold Ticks Lower as Nafta Deal Boosts Risk Sentiment

10/01/2018 | 12:38pm CEST

By David Hodari

Gold prices slipped Monday, with investor optimism about global trade receiving a boost in the wake of the U.S. and Canada's last-minute deal to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement, late Sunday.

The haven metal was down 0.54% at $1,185.65 a troy ounce in late morning trade in London.

The price of copper was also down, by 0.27% at $6,242.50 a metric ton, further eroding its gains of the last month.

Global risk assets moved higher at the start of the week, with equities indexes across Europe and some of Asia climbing in the wake of Washington's and Ottawa's last-gasp trade deal.

Gold has ground lower this year, losing 9% since Jan. 1 in response to both macroeconomic and gold-specific factors.

Matthew Turner, precious metals analyst at Macquarie, pointed out that while fears over the Trump administration's aggressive trade stance boosted the dollar in recent months--gold and the dollar tend to move in opposite directions--gold's fundamentals have also been weak, with investor bets on slipping prices remaining strong.

The price of gold was also dragged down last week as the U.S. dollar strengthened after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate. Gold closed out September on a negative note, having dropped for the sixth straight month, its longest run of losses since 1997, according to John Meyer, analyst at SP Angel.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, was last down 0.1%, but has climbed 0.6% over the past five trading sessions.

Investor positioning on gold is very bearish, but it is possible that a few large funds hold significantly large short positions, analysts at Société Générale said in a note. If those large funds were to close out their positions, that would cause gold prices to sharply rise, those analysts said.

With Chinese markets closed until Friday for a public holiday, investors were looking to Federal Reserve Board member speeches and European economic data releases.

Among precious metals, silver was down 0.61% at $14.56 a troy ounce, palladium was down 1.44% at $1,060.50 a troy ounce and platinum was down 0.41% at $811.50 a troy ounce.

Among other base metals, zinc was down 0.15% at $2,594.50 a metric ton, aluminum was down 0.73% at $2,069 a metric ton, tin was up 0.42% at $18,925 a metric ton, nickel was down 0.8% at $12,445 a metric ton and lead was up 0.3% at $2,038 a metric ton.

Write to David Hodari at David.Hodari@wsj.com

